(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
April 17 Now appearing in the Supreme Court
docket: Your cell phone.
Later this month, the court will doff their robes and don
their scuba gear to dive to the bottomless depths of the Fourth
Amendment and determine whether police can search your mobile
phone without a warrant, upon arresting you.
As my Reuters colleague Lawrence Hurley reports, the law has
permitted police searches of wallets, calendars, address books
and diaries at the time of arrest, "primarily to ensure the
defendant is not armed and to secure evidence that could
otherwise be destroyed." But two defendants, David Riley in
California and Brima Wurie in Massachusetts, maintain that
police and prosecutors overstepped those powers when they
searched the defendants' cell phones, and used digital
information gleaned, without warrant, to convict them.
The cases pose a question that would have never occurred to
the Framers or to nearly all previous members of the Supreme
Court, whose idea of evidence was analog. Consider, for example,
the size of the personal library of Thomas Jefferson, the most
ardent bibliophile of the period in which the Bill of Rights
were written. In 1815, the Library of Congress purchased his
library of 6,487 volumes after the British torched its
collection. That may sound like a lot of books, but it's
pitifully small by modern measures. The 64 gigabyte iPhone in my
pocket could hold more than 60,000 text-only books (following
Amazon's rough rule of thumb of 1,500 books per 1.4 gigabytes).
That's a lot of data, and it includes GPS trails of where
I've come and gone, voluminous email correspondence, an audit of
the websites I've visited, gobs of direct messages, photographs,
an enormous address book, and hundreds of assorted document
files. It also connects to my cloud accounts, where I store even
more data.
While my phone is mostly filled with music and audio books,
I don't look forward to the day that, say, a drunk and
disorderly arrest exposes all of its contents to a prosecutor
because a police officer is looking for additional criminal
evidence. My smartphone has become my life's locker, my attic
and basement storage, a portal to my effects, the virtual home
that the Framers sought to protect.
Like Jefferson, I don't want anybody rifling through my
books, correspondence, papers, documents and other personal data
unless they possess a warrant issued "upon probable cause,
supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing
the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be
seized," to pinch the text of the Fourth Amendment.
The usual gang of civil libertarians has filed
friend-of-the-court briefs with the Supreme Court, decrying the
warrantless searches as violations of our Fourth Amendment
rights. But even though neither Riley nor Wurie were doing
journalism when arrested, a brief filed by 14 news organizations
- including the National Press Photographers Association, the
New York Times, E.W. Scripps, and Advance Publications - senses
the First Amendment implications of warrantless phone searching,
correctly noting that the smartphone is one of the journalist's
most indispensable tools.
The brief doesn't argue for the court to carve out special
rights for professional journalists. The advent of such new
technologies as mobile phones bestowed upon everybody a greater
power to make news, it acknowledges, and it mounts a defense of
the acts of making journalism as opposed to a defense of the
credentialed. Without strong Fourth Amendment protections, the
brief maintains, the First Amendment cannot survive for long.
Without sounding too much like a Wired magazine essay from
the 1990s, it's hard to imagine a First Amendment tool more
powerful, portable, affordable and essential than a smartphone.
From the brief:
"Coverage of breaking news frequently involves contact with
police, and journalists have been threatened, arrested, and
sometimes charged for doing nothing more than engaging in
newsgathering activities. The same has happened to private
individuals who use cell phones to record and document
newsworthy events, as advanced technology has made citizen
reporting more ubiquitous."
It's impossible to imagine a modern journalist doing his
work for long without a smartphone in his pocket or purse. As a
text input and text transmission device, it supplants the
printing press. Its camera can produce newsreels or documentary
images, and thanks to its telephonic powers it can stream live
news video to the Web or TV. It's a digital archive, a data
journalism cruncher, and an audio recorder of interviews. It's
the go-anywhere, do-anything tool, used by professionals and
non-professionals alike.
For news consumers, the smartphone has become a personal
newsstand, a substitute for the post office, and a TV/radio
receiver all-in-one. Even though a smartphone user may never
shoot a video or write a story on his device, he has a right
under the Constitution to speak and read anonymously, a right
that is violated by warrantless searches. (Thomas Paine's
"seditious" pamphlets were written under pseudonyms.) The First
Amendment also protects the right to receive information and
ideas, because without such a right the First Amendment right to
publishing is meaningless, and it's hard to reconcile
warrantless searches with free news consumption.
(I leave to you as a homework assignment a treatise on the
smartphone's growing importance to the rights to assembly and to
petition the government with grievances, as well its place in
our Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination.
Hint: You'll find everything you need to complete the assignment
in the media's organizations' brief.)
Thomas Jefferson and James Madison were more attuned to the
link between privacy and freedom of speech than any modern civil
libertarian, as the brief notes. The two sometimes corresponded
in code so that their thoughts could not be intercepted by foes.
If they were writing today, I have no doubts they'd be
encrypting their emails and denouncing warrantless searches of
cell phones. And the Supreme Court, once they've changed back
into their priestly garments, should install encryption software
on all of their devices, and do the same.
(Jack Shafer)