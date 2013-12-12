(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By Jack Shafer
Dec 12 Newtown, Conn., city officials want my
type to stay out of town this Saturday, which marks the first
anniversary of the Dec. 14, 2013, massacre of schoolchildren at
Sandy Hook Elementary School. My type, of course, is the nosey
parkers who call themselves journalists, the ones who stick
microphones and cameras in the faces of the distraught, who
knock on the doors of the bereaved and phone them incessantly
for interviews.
But neither does the legislative council of Newtown want
America to forget what happened in their town one year ago. This
paradox - don't forget us but don't bother us, either - poured a
load of sand into the media gears, as Paul Farhi writes today in
the Washington Post. Heeding the admonition to stay away from
Newtown this weekend are CNN, Fox News, ABC News, CBS News, NBC
News, NPR, NewsHour, the New York Times, USA Today and the
Washington Post.
I, too, implore reporters to avoid Newtown this Saturday,
but for editorial reasons that have nothing to do with
sensitivity to the families who lost members in the attack. I
deplore anniversary coverage of most if not all events, because
in almost all cases anniversaries produce journalism that
affixes a new introduction on old clips. Readers may love
anniversary stories, but that's still no excuse for running them
unless you've got something genuinely new to add. But if you do
have something new to add, why wait for the anniversary? Publish
it when you confirm it!
The Newtown directive to the press not to report from the
city on the event's anniversary imagines that the city and its
residents have a special standing in a "custody battle" over the
story, which continues to unspool. Just last week, the 911
recordings from the event were released to the press a week
after a judge rejected the state's attorney's motion to seal
them. "Delaying the release of the audio recordings,
particularly where the legal justification to keep them
confidential is lacking, only serves to fuel speculation about
and undermine confidence in our law enforcement officials,"
Superior Court Judge Eliot D. Prescott wrote. According to the
Hartford Courant, the state's attorney Stephen J. Sedensky III
wanted the 911 records sealed "because they contained
information related to child abuse."
"It's almost as if he's behaving like a private attorney for
the Sandy Hook families," First Amendment attorney Daniel J.
Klau complained to the Connecticut Post about Sedensky's
possessive ways. "The state's attorney is not private counsel
for the victims and families. That is troubling."
Newtown doesn't seem to oppose public commemorations of
their dead. Quite the contrary, they want very much for their
dead to be remembered. The city officials just appear to want to
pick the time and place. Earlier this week, the 26 families that
lost sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, at the school
unveiled a website, My Sandy Hook Family, "where each family can
share information on how they are honoring victims," as the
Associated Press reported. In a Dec. 9 news conference, more
than a dozen Sandy Hook families took the microphone, family by
family, to give the name of the person they'd lost and to
promise to light a candle for them on the anniversary's eve.
Press corps cameras and notepads recorded the event and
published the results.
But even when death appears in its most bloody and tragic
forms, nobody owns those events. Newtown may want to erect a
taboo that would shame reporters from revisiting the town every
Dec. 14 to replay the story, but a press outlet should feel free
to ignore the taboo if the taboo conflicts with the outlet's
news sense. The collection of news would end tomorrow if we
restricted its practice to times and places that would not upset
the subjects of news. Besides, the families who've lost a member
to death are not always unified in their opposition to talking
to the press. Some family members may refuse to talk to the
press while others may want nothing more than to talk, to make
certain that a loved one is not forgotten and that justice is
served.
The press may have been successfully cowed from coming to
Newtown on this anniversary itself, as Farhi's story in the Post
reports, but it is still running soft anniversary coverage: CNN
ran a one-hour special hosted on Wednesday night that included
interviews with Newtown families, he writes. Additionally, the
Post itself intends to cover a memorial service at the
Washington National Cathedral.
This is what news looks like when "stakeholders" play the
dominant role in dictating what's covered and when it's covered.
I understand the symbolic power of anniversaries. Both happy
and miserable marriages celebrate them. We honor our war dead
annually and we decorate graves with flowers when death's
anniversary arrives. We celebrate our birth dates when they come
around and some people still get a gold watch from the company
after 20 years of service. Anniversaries make sense only because
we're a forgetful species. We need reminders to remember the
things that have delighted or horrified us in the past, and
we've somehow convinced ourselves that anniversaries provide a
portal to the past that non-anniversaries don't.
That's all magical thinking. The grieving people of Newtown
have every right to be asked to be left alone on Dec. 14. But
the press, if it thinks it has a story to tell, has the same
right to visit the town and report.
