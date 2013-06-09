(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
June 9 Leaks to the press, like hillside rain
tugged seaward by gravity, gather momentum only if the flow is
steadily replenished.
After a major leak to the Guardian's Glenn Greenwald
resulted in a scoop Wednesday about the National Security
Agency's harvesting of phone records, reporters instantly mined
their back pages for leads and rang up their sources to amplify
and extend his story, and went looking for leakers of their own.
In other words, the press pack prayed for rain.
But before that scoop had run its course, Greenwald (and
Ewen MacAskill) went to press with another revelation about the
NSA's Prism program, which collects email, chat, VOIP
conversations, file transfers, photos, videos and more from Web
users. A similar Washington Post piece by Barton Gellman and
documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras beat the Guardian duo by a
few minutes, a downpour in a very short time. The Guardian-Post
overlap was so pronounced that it's likely the two publications
were nurtured by the same source, identified in the Post as "a
career intelligence officer."
Friday afternoon, Greenwald and MacAskill dropped another
bombshell about Obama's cyberattack plans in the Guardian. These
aren't leaks. This is a flood.
Faster than you can say
evaporation-condensation-precipitation, I expect this week's
exposés to produce additional investigations that will produce
more leaks and further scoops about our digital records. This
will now fuel new cycles of reporting, leaks and scoops - and
another, and another - as new sources are cultivated and
reportorial scraps gathering mold in journalists' notebooks gain
new relevance and help break stories.
Greenwald's storm will continue to rage because, I suspect,
the story won't be limited to just phone records or Web data.
Ultimately, it will be about the government's pursuit of all the
digital breadcrumbs we produce as necessary byproducts of
day-to-day life - and phone records and Web data are just a
small part.
Bank records, credit history, travel records, credit card
records, EZPass data, GPS phone data, license-plate reader
databases, Social Security and Internal Revenue Service
records, facial-recognition databases at the Department of Motor
Vehicles and elsewhere, even 7-Eleven surveillance videos
comprise information lodes that are of equal or greater value to
the national security establishment than phone and Web files. It
doesn't sound paranoid to conclude that the government has
reused, or will reuse, the interpretation of the Patriot Act it
presented to the secret FISA court in its phone record and Prism
data requests to grab these other data troves.
Lest I sound like a Fourth Amendment hysteric, I understand
there's nothing automatically sacrosanct about any of the
digital trails we leave behind. Lawful subpoenas can liberate
all sorts records about you, electronic or otherwise.
What's breathtaking about these two government surveillance
programs that the Guardian and the Washington Post have revealed
is that they're vast collections of data about hundreds of
millions of people suspected of no wrongdoing and not part of
any civil action. Defending the phone-record cull, National
Intelligence Director James R. Clapper explained this week that
smaller sets of information aren't very useful in screening for
and identifying "terrorism-related communications," hence all
must collected.
Besides, as the government and its supporters insist,
phone-record metadata does not include the names of individuals
or organizations connected to the phone numbers (and government
eavesdropping isn't part of the operation).
I won't belabor the point made better in scores of venues
this week about how massive phone-record sets can be manipulated
to produce revelatory information about individuals. Not even a
saint could resist the siren call to combine data sets and use
them in impermissible ways for "the good of the people."
Even before governments start to combine data, it knows too
much about you. Once it gets started, it can know practically
everything worth knowing. A former NSA employee captured the
grand scheme succinctly last year when he told Wired magazine,
"We are, like, that far from a turnkey totalitarian state."
Daniel J. Solove, who has been beavering away at privacy
issues for some time, addresses what he calls the "exclusion"
problem posed by the government's massing of personal data.
He writes:
"Many government national-security measures involve
maintaining a huge database of information that individuals
cannot access. Indeed, because they involve national security,
the very existence of these programs is often kept secret. This
kind of information processing, which blocks subjects' knowledge
and involvement, is a kind of due-process problem. It is a
structural problem, involving the way people are treated by
government institutions and creating a power imbalance between
people and the government. To what extent should government
officials have such a significant power over citizens? This
issue isn't about what information people want to hide but about
the power and the structure of government."
Journalists love nothing more than to learn and share
secrets, which, with the Guardian and the Washington Post as our
guides, appear to be in ample supply.
If anything, journalists are fully vested in maintaining
their constitutional rights to ask questions, associate freely,
and speak and write their minds. If journalists react strongly
to government intrusions - even well-meaning intrusions intended
to protect us from acts of terrorism - it's because we're too
intimate with the misuse of power and regard most government
secrets as measures designed to displace freedom in favor of
security.
Or as a character in David Hare's film "Page Eight" put it
disparagingly, "We can't be free because we have to be safe."
The only thing that beats leakers is a long, hard freeze. In
my experience, fire beats ice every time.
(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist covering the press and
politics.)
(Jack Shafer)