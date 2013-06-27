(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
June 27 Banged and bruised in the press over the
NSA secrets liberated by Edward Snowden and serialized in the
Guardian and the Washington Post, the national security
establishment resorted to a little media offense earlier this
week with a series of conversations with major news outlets.
As media blitzes go, it was sedate and vague. The "natsec"
establishment made its first landing in the Washington Post's
June 25 print edition, where two unnamed senior intelligence
officials speculated about the damage done to U.S. national
security by the leaks ("U.S. is worried about security of
documents Snowden has").
The Post reported:
"Already, several terrorist groups in various regions of the
world have begun to change their method of communication based
on disclosures of surveillance programs in the media, the
official said. He would not elaborate on the communication
modes."
Later that day, two unnamed senior intelligence official
presented to CNN a slightly less gauzy picture of the terrorist
organizations revising their use of communication technology
following Snowden's revelations ("Terrorists try changes after
Snowden leaks, official says").
CNN reported:
"'We can confirm we are seeing indications that several
terrorist groups are in fact attempting to change their
communications behaviors based specifically on what they are
reading about our surveillance programs in the media,' a U.S.
intelligence official told CNN."
The media tour included Reuters, which had a similar
conversation with "two U.S. national security sources." Its
piece, time-stamped two hours after CNN's, reported that
"militants have begun responding by altering methods of
communication." Like CNN, Reuters learned from the intelligence
officials that both Sunni and Shi'ite groups had changed
communications methods and that those changes might leave the
U.S. blind to future attacks.
How, exactly, had terrorist groups modified their behaviors?
Relying more heavily on encryption? Dropping out of chat rooms?
Streaming "Zero Dark Thirty" to review Osama bin Laden's
communications security faux pas? Resorting to carrier pigeons?
"The officials declined to specify what changes were spotted
among militant groups," Reuters reported, "fearing that the more
details provided on what was known about their behavior, the
easier it would be for them to adapt."
Were the intelligence officials teasing Reuters with their
explanation? Or were they inadvertently revealing valuable
methods and sources? After all, even vague press accounts about
terrorist groups changing the way they converse are likely to be
read by the very terrorist groups who intelligence officials
observed changing their use of phones and computers. Might not
this disclosure also encourage hard U.S. signals collection by
encouraging terrorist groups to change the way they are changing
their communications practices? It essentially tells terrorist
groups that U.S. intelligence just watched them changing or
discussing a change in the way they communicate. The shorter
form of this disclosure might be, "Hey, terrorist groups! You're
communicating in a very sloppy and visible manner!"
The media barnstorming ended, at least temporarily, at the
Associated Press, where a story ("Al-Qaida said to be changing
its ways after leaks") time-stamped June 26, 3:27 a.m. EDT, also
reported assertions by two "U.S. intelligence officials" that
"al-Qaida and other terrorists are working frantically to
change how they communicate." Again, the nameless duo declined
to provide any details beyond the self-evident.
Although each outlet on the tour added additional reporting
beyond what the duo disclosed, and each has done fine work since
Snowden dropped his bomb, the stories reek of official spin, of
news by press release, of a government handout, and of a
coordinated propaganda push. And the unnamed duo's disclosure
was a tad redundant. More than two weeks ago, Director of
National Intelligence James Clapper went on NBC News to say the
Snowden leaks would "obviously give our enemies a 'playbook' of
how to avoid detection."
Of course you will rarely hear beat reporters complain about
special briefings like these in which the sources request
anonymity and do not say much. If anything, reporters are more
likely to file a protest with the unnamed sources if excluded
from the whistle-stop because their editors do not want to be
beaten on any story, even obvious - as Clapper would put it -
stories like this. Besides, it's as likely as not that the two
intelligence officials who were the sources for this week's
stories are regular intelligence sources for the major news
outlets, and it's a time-honored journalistic practice to keep
regular sources satisfied if not happy.
You might guess that I find this kind of water-carrying by
the press corrupting. I do, but not absolutely corrupting. I'm
fairly certain that the reporters who filed the stories cited
here have broken stories that have angered the two unnamed
intelligence officials and will gladly do so in the future.
Reporters, no matter what beat they cover, work with their
government sources at the same time they work against one
another, just like Ralph Wolf and Sam Sheepdog in the Warner
Bros. cartoons. As long as I don't have to read too many vapid
accounts from unnamed intelligence officials, I won't gripe too
much.
Less cynical readers have every right to object, and the
consumer adviser in me would instruct the unnamed intelligence
officials to call a press conference and put their names to
their warnings if the news is that urgent. I'd also have
intelligence beat reporters and their editors affix warning
labels to stories like these to signal readers that the story
did not come from their initiative. I want intelligence beat
reporters to come clean with their readers when government
officials aggressively peddle a story line to the media but will
not take personal and professional responsibility for the
peddling.
I single out intelligence reporters for abuse here, but the
practice exists on every beat. Sometimes the story isn't the
story - the meta-story is. When it is, reporters have no excuse
not to say so.
