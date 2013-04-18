(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
April 18 If our culture allowed diseased
newspapers to be quarantined, I'd have the New York Post
kenneled right now.
I express that sentiment after reading the Post's Boston
Marathon bombing coverage, in which it erroneously reported that
12 were dead, mistakenly stated that a Saudi national was "a
suspect in the Boston Marathon bombing" and, this morning
identified two Boston Marathon bystanders in a Page One photo as
"Bag Men."
Of course, every news outlet botches a breaking news story
from time to time, and many have erred in their Boston
reporting, as BuzzFeed, Chart Girl, Poynter, Salon and others
have tabulated. But what distinguishes the New York Post from
other stumbling outlets is the cavalier manner about its errors.
When other outlets make monumental mistakes, they may take
their time printing corrections. They may avoid acknowledging
their errors if they can get away with it. Or if they
acknowledge their errors promptly - as CNN's John King did this
week - they may blame "confusion" or "misinformation" rather
than accept the blame directly. But by and large, the press
takes its lumps.
The Post, in contrast, appears not to care whether it gets a
memorable story right or wrong. It only hopes to produce a
memorable story, damn the truth value.
This afternoon, Col Allan, Post editor-in-chief,
demonstrated his paper's approach to news with a statement to
Salon about the controversial "Bag Men" cover story. Putting the
"m" in mendacious, Allan said:
"We stand by our story. The image was emailed to law
enforcement agencies yesterday afternoon seeking information
about these men, as our story reported. We did not identify them
as suspects."
On one superficial level, Allan is absolutely correct. The
Post didn't call the backpacked and duffel-carrying young
fellows on its cover page "suspects." It did something more
incendiary. It called them bag men, which is slang for criminals
who perform deliveries and run errands for other criminals. In
other words, the Post transferred the two young men from the
category of innocent-until-proven-guilty "suspects" to criminal
carriers, presumably of bombs.
Having no access to hidden surveillance cameras inside the
Post newsroom, I can only guess how the Post coverage has come
together. I'm fairly certain that no editor or reporter proposed
that the paper exaggerate the body count or cast suspicions on
innocent people. But I have no trouble believing that the
editors were happy to inflate the photograph of the
backpack-and-duffel duo into something sensational with a zippy
headline.
Headline writing, especially headline writing at tabloids,
is an art. Some of the best headlines to emerge from
headline-writing sessions - the ones that pun, make a sly
allusion or resonate on a couple of levels - are rejected
because they're too crude, too arcane or just inaccurate.
Few publications write more entertaining headlines than the
New York Post. Calling bag-carrying bystanders "Bag Men" lives
in that tradition. You could regard that headline as inspired if
you don't give a fig about accuracy or about libeling
individuals. Evidence that the Post was up to mischief with its
headline was detected by Gawker's Tom Scocca, who noted the
tiny, caption-size type on the page that qualified the
accusatory headline. It reads, "There is no direct evidence
linking them to the crime, but authorities want to identify
them." The Post essentially libels the two guys with big type
and takes it back with the small.
The Post's recklessness - its urge to entertain and excite
no matter what the validity of a headline or a story might be -
places it outside the modern American newspaper tradition and
firmly in the British tradition. England is where the Post's
CEO, Rupert Murdoch, helped establish that tradition with his
London tabloids The Sun and News of the World, the latter of
which he folded in the summer of 2011 after its phone-hacking
transgressions were revealed.
The Murdochian tabloid, to give it a more descriptive name,
doesn't care if its readers don't believe what it publishes. In
England, the Murdochian tabloids stir so much "BS" into print
that the Tabloid Watch blog offers almost daily assessments of
their fabrications, contradictions and lies. All the tabloid
press expects from its readers is their continued patronage, so
it doesn't matter if the readers discount what they read as half
true or trumped up. And readers do discount what they read. In
New York, Murdoch's Post has such a low reputation for accuracy
that it scored the lowest credibility rating for newspapers in a
2004 Pace University poll.
Although Murdoch ran Murdochian tabloids in Chicago, San
Antonio and Boston in addition to New York, his fun-over-facts
formula has never really taken root in America, causing his U.S.
tabloid portfolio to wither to just the Post long ago. And it's
not like the Post has taken root in New York. It has survived
for decades on Murdoch subsidies, which the New York Times
recently put at an estimated $110 million a year.
Curiously, the Post's extreme, almost defiant inaccuracy has
united America's armchair media critics like little else. It can
hardly be denied that the racy Post has pointed the way for
decades toward an info-entertainment hybrid that many have
followed. This week, at least, in its stunning contempt for
fact, it has defined the basement into which no media outlet
that wants respect wishes to descend.
