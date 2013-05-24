(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
May 24 President Barack Obama has declared war
on the press, say writers at Slate, the Daily Beast, Reason, the
Washington Post (Jennifer Rubin, Dana Milbank and Leonard Downie
Jr.), Commentary, National Journal (Ron Fournier), the New York
Times editorial page, CBS News, Fox News (Roger Ailes) and even
Techdirt.
Scores of other scribes and commentators have filed similar
dispatches about this or that federal prosecution "chilling" the
press and pulping the First Amendment.
Downie, who could open an aquatics center with the leaks his
reporters collected during his 17 years as executive editor of
the Washington Post, calls the "war on leaks the most militant
I have seen since the Nixon administration."
The most recent casualties in the alleged press war are Fox
News Channel and the Associated Press. The phone records of
reporters at these outlets were subpoenaed by federal
investigators after the organizations published national
security secrets.
Then you have New York Times reporter James Risen. Federal
prosecutors have been trying to force Risen onto the stand in
the trial of alleged leaker-to-the-media Jeffrey Sterling (CIA)
since the latter days of the Bush administration. When media
strumming on the free-press topic reaches full volume, reporters
and their defenders include the leak prosecutions of Thomas
Drake (National Security Agency) and John Kiriakou (CIA), even
though no journalist (or journalist record) appears to have
suffered a subpoena in these cases. (However, the indictments in
both the Drake and Kiriakou cases cite email communications with
journalists.)
Championing the besieged press has become so popular that
some Republicans have switched sides. Even the
commander-in-chief of the alleged war, Barack Obama, has proved
himself capable of making sad faces about the "war" on
journalism!
In his national security speech Thursday, he said, "I am
troubled by the possibility that leak investigations may chill
the investigative journalism that holds government accountable."
Obama went on to promise a review of the Department of Justice
guidelines on press subpoenas. These are the guidelines that
ordinarily exempt reporters from federal subpoenas and which his
Department of Justice ignored in the AP and Rosen
investigations.
To make nice with the press, Obama promised to convene a
powwow of DoJ bigwigs and media organizations to address the
press corps' "concerns." (Word to my press colleagues:
Invitations to discuss "concerns" with bureaucrats are usually a
prelude to a kiss-off.)
But all this legal battering of the press, while real,
hardly rises to the level of war. Take, for example, the
language in the affidavit for search warrant for Fox News
reporter James Rosen's emails, which refer to a "criminal
offense." To journalists' ears, the affidavit sounds like the
precursor to an arrest, and has caused many otherwise sober
reporters to protest that the Department of Justice was
attempting to criminalize their business. But as George
Washington University Law School Professor Orin Kerr argues in
this precise blog item, the language in the affidavit "is
designed to show compliance with the Privacy Protection Act" and
is not a prelude to a prosecution.
No charges have been filed against Rosen, and the Department
of Justice say none are anticipated. The Obama administration
has yet to indict any journalists for acquiring or publishing
classified information and claims it has no plans to do so.
Testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on May 15,
Attorney General Eric Holder expressed his negative enthusiasm
for prosecuting journalists.
"You've got a long way to go to try to prosecute people -
the press - for the publication of that material,"
Holder said, and such prosecutions have "not fared well in
American history." (See Josh Gerstein's take on the affidavit
and the business of prosecuting journos.)
The leak crackdown - and there has been one - has been
mostly on the supply side, in the bureaucracy's offices and
corridors where the government leakers dwell, and not the demand
side in newsrooms, where journalists hang out.
As Scott Shane and Charlie Savage explained in the New York
Times almost a year ago - long before the AP and Rosen cases
surfaced - happenstance contributed to the uptick in
prosecutions. Obama inherited cases from the Bush
administration, both parties in Congress supported a more
restrictive secret-keeping policy, leak investigation protocols
were "streamlined" in 2009 and surveillance technology was
making it easier to bring prosecutions that stick.
Also, the WikiLeaks torrent of 2010 ripped through the
headlines, causing the administration major grief and leaving it
with a grudge against the press. And, in June 2012, additional
new rules to hinder leakers were promulgated.
Meanwhile, Republicans cheered on leak-chasers.
In June 2012, 30 Republican senators agitated for greater
leaks investigations because they believed that Obama's
administration - seeking to improve the president's chances in
the 2012 election - was planting leaks about the drone program,
the "kill lists" and Stuxnet with the New York Times, where big
stories appeared.
Of the drone story in the Times, conservative columnist
Charles Krauthammer declared, "This was no leak. This was a
White House press release." These sentiments were shared by
progressive Glenn Greenwald, who wrote that the story came from
inside the administration and was "designed to depict President
Obama, in an Election Year, as a super-tough, hands-on,
no-nonsense Warrior." (Hat tip to Huffington Post's Michael
Calderone.)
Meanwhile, Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and John McCain
(R-Ariz.) demanded the naming an outside special counsel to
investigate the leakers. I have little doubt that before too
long we'll be reading on our front pages about the
press-entangling investigations into the drone, the kill list
and Stuxnet leaks, and the cries of war on the press will
escalate - again, a crackdown on suppliers, not demanders.
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), chair of the Senate
Intelligence Committee, went the Republican leak-haters one
better last year - proving that Obama's war on the press belongs
to all political parties and two branches of government - by
proposing a dozen new anti-leak measures.
She wanted intelligence agency employees to report all
contact with the media, to limit contacts between intelligence
employees and the press to designated officials only, to expand
polygraph testing in the executive branch, to restrict
commentary in the press by former government officials and to
establish a half-dozen record-keeping programs to monitor and
discourage leaks. The bulk of Feinstein's initiative failed, but
it will be back.
Inevitably, press complaints about a war against them
include gripes about how tightlipped the current administration
has become. According to Leonard Downie, reporters covering
today's White House say officials won't talk to them and refer
them to hostile, bullying press aides instead. "The White House
doesn't want anyone leaking," one anonymous reporter told Downie
about the permanent snub, continuing, "There are few windows on
decision-making and governing philosophy. There is a perception
that Obama himself has little regard for the news media."
I can match Downie's reporting on this point: My colleagues
tell me the same about the Obama administration, likening it to
an information black hole. And here, I think, we locate the
bedrock of the press beef against Obama. Journalists naturally
oppose leak investigations for the practical reason that leak
investigations dam the free flow of information that makes their
stories breathe.
Of course, the work that journalists do is important, and
yes, I want more openness from the administration and less
vindictive approaches to leakers. But to fully comprehend the
press corps' complaints, it helps to understand that the press
lobbies - just like any other interest group whose privilege is
threatened by government laws, policies and prosecutions.
Inordinately sensitive to any changes in the standard
source-reporter customs, the Washington press corps revolts at
even minor changes in their status.
Obama's wholesale deflation of their standing has made
comrades out of ideological enemies. How else to explain Len
Downie hollering "Nixon" at the same time Fox News's Roger Ailes
is invoking "McCarthy" to denounce the Obama administration?
Suppression of the press contains in it the seeds of its own
destruction. Or at least I like to think so. By bottling up
information and limiting the opportunity of the press (and
civilians) to scrutinize it, politicians lose the faith of some
of the most ardent supporters and inspire professional doubters
and free-thinkers in the press to redouble their efforts.
Obama's campaign against leaks can only succeed if he
exterminates all second-guessing from inside the national
security establishment.
And seeing as the president is only a short-timer and the
national security establishment is permanent, and constitutes an
interest group as well, all his victories over leakers and the
press will be temporary.
