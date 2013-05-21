(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
By Jack Shafer
May 21 Just open your Twitter feed and listen to
the Washington press corps howl about the Obama administration's
latest intrusion into their business.
From the mainstream we hear the grousing of Washington Post
National Political Editor Steven Ginsberg, Washington reporter
John Solomon and the Associated Press's Matt Apuzzo. From the
partisan corners come the protests of the Daily Caller's Tucker
Carlson, the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza, Fox News Channel's Brit
Hume, the Guardian's Glenn Greenwald and the chronically
underemployed Keith Olbermann.
All deplore, in vociferous terms, the excesses of a
Department of Justice leak investigation that has criminalized
the reporting of Fox News Channel's James Rosen.
While I join this chorus of rage, I also wonder how much of
Rosen's trouble is of his own making. Did Rosen get caught and
get his source in trouble because he practiced poor journalistic
tradecraft?
First, the background: According to Monday's Washington
Post, Rosen became part of a federal leaks probe because secrets
appeared in his reporting on North Korea. Ordinarily, the
Department of Justice limits itself when investigations bump up
against the press, but in this case the feds pushed hard,
obtaining a search warrant to seize Rosen's private emails,
asserting that he was a possible "aider, abettor and/or
co-conspirator" in the alleged leak. That is, they posited that
Rosen might be a lawbreaker for requesting classified
information from his source.
Rosen's alleged source, Stephen Jin-Woo Kim, was indicted in
2010 for disclosing national defense information. Although no
charges have been filed against Rosen, journalists are logically
demanding that the government explain how it can be a crime for
a reporter to pursue government secrets when it is not (yet) a
crime to publish them. If that's the case, then hundreds, if not
thousands, of current Washington reporters are criminals.
The search warrant - like the recently reported seizure of
Associated Press telephone records by Department of Justice -
indicates the federal government may be changing the rules on
how it spars with reporters. If that's the case, and I'm not
sure it is, journalists should use whatever legal means at their
disposal to resist.
But reporters should never depend on the law alone to
protect them and their sources from exposure. By observing sound
tradecraft in the reporting of such delicate stories, they can
keep themselves and their sources from getting buried when
digging for a story.
Rosen's journalistic technique, if the Post story is
accurate, leaves much to be desired. He would have been less
conspicuous had he walked into the State Department wearing a
sandwich board lettered with his intentions to obtain classified
information and then blasted an air horn to further alert
authorities to his business.
For example, one data point investigators used to connect
Rosen with his alleged source, Kim, was the visitor's badge the
reporter wore when calling on the State Department offices.
According to security records, Rosen and his source left the
building within one minute of each other and then returned only
several minutes apart inside the half-hour. A few hours later
that day (June 11, 2009), Rosen's secret-busting story was
published.
Even teenagers practice better tradecraft than this when
deceiving parents.
Next, Rosen's email communications also appear to have
compromised his alleged source. According to the Post, one email
exchange between Rosen and Kim "seems to describe a secret
system for passing along information," including code names.
Wrote Rosen: "One asterisk means to contact them, or that
previously suggested plans for communication are to proceed as
agreed; two asterisks means the opposite." Rosen also wrote to
Kim requesting "breaking news ahead of my competitors," "what
intelligence is picking up" and "some internal State Department
analyses."
None of these entreaties are in themselves damning, but a
smart reporter seeking secret information might want to afford a
source more protective cover than stating his requests in a form
that is as insecure and eternal as email.
Other ways Rosen compromised Kim: Phone records establish at
least 36 calls between Kim's desk phone and Rosen's various
phone lines. And according to computer logs, two of those calls
coincided with Kim opening a classified report on his computer.
Didn't these guys watch "The Wire" on television? Don't they
know about burn phones? Kim didn't help himself much, either,
printing out and leaving next to his computer a copy of Rosen's
article.
Last, the nature of Rosen's report was almost guaranteed to
attract attention from the intelligence establishment. The story
described the CIA's findings, "through sources inside North
Korea," of that country's plans should an upcoming U.N. Security
Council resolution pass.
Although Rosen's story asserts that it is "withholding some
details about the sources and methods to avoid compromising
sensitive overseas operations," the basic detail that the CIA
has "sources inside North Korea" privy to its future plans is
very compromising stuff all by itself. As Rosen continues, "U.S.
spymasters regard [North Korea] as one of the world's most
difficult to penetrate."
Once the North Koreans read the story, they must have asked
if the source of the intel was human or if their communications
had been breached. In any event, you can assume that the North
Koreans commenced a leak probe that made the U.S. investigation
look like the prosecution of a parking ticket.
I have a hard time understanding what purpose Rosen's scoop
served. He appears to have uncovered no wrongdoing by the CIA in
North Korea and no dramatic or scandalous change of U.S. policy
that's being concealed from the U.S. public. Boiled to its
essence, the story says the U.S. has penetrated North Korean
leadership. It's a story, all right, but I can't imagine any
U.S. news outlet running it without more cause, and I'll bet
that Fox News would take it back today if it could. I doubt that
Rosen has committed any crimes against the state, but offenses
against common journalistic sense? I'm not so sure.
