(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
July 23 The defection of statistics-wrangler
Nate Silver from the peak of status at the New York Times for
the flatlands of ESPN and ABC News puts a dent in the
newspaper's self-esteem and the orthodox view that for
journalists, a Times position equals career success.
Instead of second-guessing Silver's decision to leave the
Valhalla of journalism, media writers are playing his move as a
blow to the paper.
It was like LeBron James bolting Cleveland for Miami, writes
Marc Tracy of the New Republic. "It's a huge loss for the New
York Times," assesses USA Today's Rem Rieder. ESPN and ABC
"stole" Silver, as Politico's Mike Allen puts it, and in his new
perch he'll be allowed to expand beyond his FiveThirtyEight
political stats-and-predictions blog to explore whole new realms
of data journalism, including sports, education, economics,
weather and Oscars predictions. "No way to sugarcoat this one:
It's a huge blow for the Times," offers Forbes's Jeff Bercovici.
"He's outgrown the New York Times," states Business Insider's
Walter Hickey.
Adding blood and broken bones to the psychic wounding others
inflicted upon the Times was Adweek's headline, "Nate Silver
Dumps New York Times for ESPN."
From the outside, Silver's departure looks a breakup between
a nerd and a beauty. "I want to date other sections," you can
hear an almost weepy Silver telling the newspaper as the end
arrived. "Sports won't make you happy! Weather won't make you
happy!" the paper must have retorted as it tore the dust-jacket
off of his best-selling book, The Signal and the Noise, and
crumbled it into a ball. "You'll come back to us on your knees,
but by then we'll have three 538s! We'll have a Sunday Styles
538, you ungrateful bastard!
The stature the Times position lent Silver must have pleased
him, not to mention the stature the paper extracted from his
work. But Silver wasn't a normal Times scribe struggling up the
journalistic ladder, jumping from newspaper to wire service to
newspaper, moving from town to town, and then finally grabbing
the brass ring. Better than two years before he unpacked his
FiveThirtyEight bags at the Times in mid-2010, he'd already
established his prognostication credibility in the worlds of
sports and political journalism. He'd signed a two-book deal
with Penguin for about $700,000. In 2009 he contributed a column
to Esquire, wrote for other outlets, including the New Republic
and the Times, and gave a TED talk.
To switch relationship metaphors, the pairing of Silver and
the Times was less a romantic arrangement than a diplomatic
alliance. Silver had created a journalistic nation-state of his
own (Silverstan?) and oozed more hot copy than he knew what to
do with. The Times had the distribution and standing of a
superpower and needed what he had for the 2012 presidential
election. But, as in romance, somebody has to be on top in a
diplomatic alliance. As Times Public Editor Margaret Sullivan
writes today, Silver's "probability-based" methods annoyed other
political writers at the paper. At a place like the Times, where
the newspaper is supposed to be the superstar, Silver's eminence
had to have grated managers and colleagues.
According to the Politico account of Silver's departure, the
paper was prepared to give him what he wanted: a staff of
bloggers to conquer new worlds of data journalism. But the
organization you work for is always at a disadvantage in
retaining an employee when 1) renegotiations come around and 2)
somebody else wants desperately to hire him.
The employee already knows with great certainty what kind of
bosses his current bosses will be in the future, no matter what
they pledge. The prospective bosses can say, "We'll treat you 10
times better!" The employee already knows how pliant the current
bureaucracy he resides in can be. His prospective bosses can
promise, "We'll stretch like Plastic Man to deliver happiness!"
This seems to have applied in the Silver case. According to
Politico, the territorial Times sports section made him feel
unwelcome which may have advanced his departure.
Working from the other direction, current bosses know the
current employee's weaknesses too intimately to idealize his
value. Whether it makes sense or not, current bosses tend to put
ceilings on their bids. But prospective bosses operate with no
such limits on their bids. They almost always want the recruit
more than his current employer does. They tend to overrate and
overpay for staff, and once negotiations begin, they refuse to
lose if they have the money, and ESPN does.
No matter what deal the Times offered Silver, it couldn't
clear a path to greater success and ego fulfillment than the one
he trod during the 2012 election. An ambitious young man, his
idea of future success isn't 2012 with frosting on top, which
ESPN appears to understand. As Business Insider indicates, the
ESPN and ABC News audience dwarfs whatever the Times can ever
hope to attract. Here, kid, we're not going to give you
frosting, we're giving you the frosting factory.
The ESPN press release announcing Silver's hiring swoons so
loudly it makes it sound as though ESPN will be working for
Silver, not the other way around. I'll bet ESPN sealed the deal
by giving him a custom keyboard with a whole row of "Assignment
Decline" buttons on the top.
Because the New York Times stands at the pinnacle of
American journalism, there has to be some satisfaction in
telling it goodbye. Culturally, it's like rejecting a
scholarship to Harvard. But I don't sense that's Silver's
motivation. Reporters and editors leave the Times without
receiving a nudge or being paid a buyout now and again, but for
most the paper remains their career high point. The Times is
bigger than any of its reporters and editors, and even its
owners, the unspoken catechism reads.
But Silver's success at the Times, unlike the successes of
the Timesmen and Timeswomen who eventually exited for other
media jobs or book projects, had little to do with the paper's
journalistic primacy. To call him a portable "brand" that can
thrive in any media environment is to reduce him to a box of
soap flakes. He may be the only Times employee who gave the
paper more than the paper ever gave to him.
(Jack Shafer)