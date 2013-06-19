(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
June 19 One measure of our culture's disdain for
whistle-blowers like Edward Snowden can be culled from the pages
of a thesaurus.
Beyond "source" and "leaker," few neutral antonyms exist to
describe people who divulge alleged wrongdoing by the government
or other organizations to the press, while negative synonyms
abound - spy, double-agent, rat, snitch, informer, fink,
double-crosser, canary, stoolie, squealer, turncoat, betrayer,
traitor and so on.
We bristle at the scent of whistle-blowers for atavistic
reasons: They've violated the norms that bind the group together
and must be scorned and punished, and their only allies are
like-minded individuals who've deserted the pack-or joined
opposing packs-and portions of the press, which occupies a
floating niche somewhere between the individual and the group
that allows it to thrive on such principled perfidy.
But even the press in aggregate is not a friend to
whistle-blowers, as its recent treatment of Snowden attests,
what with the deep dives into his teen years (including photos),
his education and employment history, his reputation as a loner
and a "brainiac," his pants-down hijinks, his online
scribblings, his dancer girlfriend, his predilection for (in his
own words) "post-coital Krispy Kremes." Squeezing every possible
query at every known commercial database, journalists worldwide
have aped the National Security Agency's snooping skills to
track down Snowden's friends, associates, neighbors,
schoolmates, relatives and colleagues to instapaint his
portrait.
No matter how generously you read the team portrait, Snowden
comes off as a bit of a cocky know-it-all. And how could he not?
He did a bodacious, criminal thing. He threatens to commit
additional acts of criminal bodaciousness. He maintains the
cool-customer persona in his video and print interviews. And he
comes off as a little squirrelly and ego-swollen.
But what mortal wouldn't come off a little squirrelly and
ego-swollen after non-stop scrutiny by the press, even if they
hadn't leaked NSA secrets? I guarantee you that if the press
ever gets around to vacuuming your every posting, scrapbooking
your most dishy teen pix, and interviewing all the people in
your past, it will depict a creep of some variety. Not because
you're a creep but because the language and methodology of
journalism are ill-equipped to capture normalcy, even when its
subjects project normalcy. Journalism is about finding flaws and
magnifying them, and surely someone who would spill massive
loads of state secrets must contain a few broken parts, right?
Whether Snowden is more psychologically integrated than your
average 29-year-old makes for stimulating conversation and fun
clicks, but it's not really germane to the secrecy "debate" that
even President Barack Obama claimed to "welcome" last week. Once
we (the press and readers) exhaust ourselves on the Snowden, "Up
Close and Personal" angle, the debate will likely be
interrupted, just as the debate about the Pentagon Papers was
interrupted by the White House back in 1971, when Daniel
Ellsberg dumped them to the press.
About two weeks after the New York Times began publishing
the papers in June 1971, President Richard Nixon told National
Security Adviser Henry Kissinger and Attorney General John
Mitchell that he didn't want Ellsberg to get a fair trial for
leaking. "Let's get the son-of-a-bitch in jail," Nixon said.
"Don't worry about his trial. Just get everything out. Try him
in the press. Try him in the press. Everything, John, that there
is on the investigation, get it out. Leak it out. We want to
destroy him in the press. Is that clear?"
As Tom Wells wrote in his 2001 book, "Wild Man: The Life and
Times of Daniel Ellsberg", "The FBI pursued leads on Ellsberg's
past, personality, and lifestyle." The White House could easily
tag Ellsberg as a sex maniac because he had loads of sex and
liked to talk about it; a pervert because he collected
pornography; as nuts because he saw a psychiatrist; and a
swinger because, as Gay Talese wrote in "Thy Neighbor's Wife",
he swung. This, of course, had nothing to do with the substance
of the Pentagon Papers, but it was the weapon Nixon, who was
bragging to his White House underlings that he had convicted
Alger Hiss in the press "before he ever got to the grand jury",
liked to stockpile.
Nixon's men planted with conservative columnist Victor Lasky
the baseless smear that Ellsberg had given the papers to the
Soviet Union, as well. In a memo to Nixon aide John Ehrlichman,
White House special counsel Charles Colson wrote of his
disappointment with the response to Lasky's column, "which got
the predictable reaction because of its author," and of the
similar briefings he'd given to Howard K. Smith of ABC News and
Jerald terHorst of the Detroit News to "develop the Ellsberg
conspiracy." I suspect we won't have to wait long for the
"Snowden conspiracy" to manifest itself. Just the other day,
Bill Gertz of the Washington Free Beacon reported Pentagon
"concerns" that Snowden might give intelligence secrets to the
Chinese. (He rejects the notion that he's a Chinese spy.)
Compare Ellsberg's treatment to early press coverage of
Snowden's personal life, which injured his standing. Not for a
moment do I allege that the Obama White House has assigned a
"plumbers" unit to spread the hype. I allege something much
worse - the readiness of some in the press to contort into
something bizarre the sort of behaviors and personal history
they would shrug off as "normal" if exhibited by a family
member. Is Snowden paranoid? Well, yes, they're after him,
aren't they? Wouldn't you be? Is Snowden a tad grandiose in his
interviews? Well, yes, but if you were the leaker and had never
taken media training classes, you'd probably sound grandiose in
your interviews. Do his statements seem unsatisfying and
inconsistent? Well, wouldn't yours if you were attempting to
describe the entirety of the national security state in such
limited space?
Although Snowden has been exiled for breaking the compact he
made with his employers and his government, his rebellion rings
too many notes from heroic literature for us to automatically
dismiss him. How many times have we read the story (or played
the video game) about the brilliant and brave young man who
hears the call, defies the established order, goes on a
sacrificial quest to a magical place where he defeats evil
monsters that menace mankind, battles madness, and after many,
many tests (and at some personal loss) finally returns with a
boon for all mankind? The rebel in this version even has a
pole-dancing princess that he's been separated from! Snowden
combines elements of Luke Skywalker, King Arthur, Frodo Baggins,
Harry Potter, Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, Jesus Christ, and
Neo from The Matrix into one modern tale. Being an egomaniac and
a narcissist are just part of the job description.
As a student of anime and a cultural child of the Star Wars
saga, Snowden can't help but notice that by stealing the NSA
documents and flying off to Hong Kong to share them, he's living
our most enduring myths, following the instructions laid down in
church, in books, at the cinema, on television, in comic books
and in video games. And unlike earlier whistle-blowers, who
ordinarily suffer for decades for their transgressions, Snowden
appears to be working from a complete script in which he's the
ultimate victor.
