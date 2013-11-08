(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
By Jack Shafer
Nov 8 If the U.S. and British governments could
stop the press from publishing stories based on the National
Security Agency files leaked by Edward Snowden in June, they
probably would have acted by now. Oh, the Guardian was coerced
by the British government into destroying the hard drives in
London containing the leaked files, and London police used
terrorism law to detain the partner of Glenn Greenwald - one of
the journalists to whom Snowden leaked - at Heathrow Airport and
confiscated computer media believed to contain leaked files.
But these measures were largely for show. As Guardian editor
Alan Rusbridger had earlier reminded officials, other
publications and individuals possess copies of the files, and
"doomsday" copies exist that will be released "if anything
happens at all to Edward Snowden," said Greenwald in June.
Greenwald wasn't so much blackmailing the U.S. and British
governments as promising retaliation, Capone-style, should harm
come to his source.
Meanwhile, hardly a week has expired since June without the
publication of a new Snowden revelation somewhere in the world.
Last week, the Washington Post reported how the NSA pinches data
from Yahoo and Google's worldwide data centers. On Sunday, the
New York Times published a laundry list of NSA operations,
demonstrating the agency's pervasiveness. "The N.S.A. seems to
be listening everywhere in the world, gathering every stray
electron that might add, however minutely, to the United States
government's knowledge of the world," wrote reporter Scott
Shane.
From the sidelines, the U.S. and British governments appear
to be helpless, pitiful giants, to steal a phrase from Richard
Nixon, when it comes to the NSA disclosures. Traditionally, the
U.S. government has been more or less successful in getting the
press to delay - or at least reduce the octane - of their most
explosive national security stories, as Shorenstein Center
papers by Jack Nelson and Allan Siegal attest. Failing to daunt
or cajole the press, the government can try other behavior-mod
strategies. It can deter future leakers by aggressively
prosecuting current leakers, as the Obama administration has
done. It can intimidate reporters who refuse to surrender their
confidential sources in criminal proceedings with threats of
contempt and jail time, an outcome New York Times reporter James
Risen seems resigned to. (Gabriel Schoenfeld, author of
Necessary Secrets, made the case for why Risen deserves jail in
2010 in the Daily Beast.)
Those techniques won't work against the reporters writing
about the Snowden leaks: Snowden outed himself as the source of
the NSA files - essentially confessing to the espionage charge
against him - so prosecutors can't retaliate against Greenwald,
the Washington Post's Barton Gellman, or filmmaker Laura
Poitras, early recipients of the Snowden leaks, by using the
courts to expose their sources.
What else can the Anglo-American spymasters do? Thanks to
the high bar the Supreme Court set for prior restraint in the
Pentagon Papers case, the U.S. government would have to make an
incredible case to the court to prevent the Post, the Times, and
other American news organizations from continuing to mine the
Snowden files - said to exceed 50,000 documents - for stories.
And even if they could block American media from publishing, the
stories will run in Brazil, where Greenwald is based, or in
Germany, home to Poitras, or wherever Snowden's doomsday device
detonates.
Alternately, prosecutors could invoke Section 798 of the
Espionage Act of 1917, which criminalizes the disclosure of
"communications intelligence of the United State or any foreign
government," against all the reporters and editors and copy
editors who have squired the Snowden files into print. As
Schoenfeld wrote in his book, "this statute is completely
unambiguous," and could have been used against the New York
Times in 2005 when it published a previous series on the NSA.
But as I argued back in 2006 in Slate, Section 798 is untested
against works of journalism and in a showdown between it and the
First Amendment, it's hard to imagine Section 798 winning. Also,
it's hard to imagine that President Barack Obama wishes to
perfume his legacy with such a crackdown against a gang that
buys its ink and pixels by the container ship.
The Snowden genie-out-of-the-bottle has so depressed
American intelligence that Bobby R. Inman, who ran the NSA from
1977 to 1981, recently advised his old agency comrades to fold.
Release to the press "everything you think Snowden has," he
said, because "bad news doesn't get better with age. The sooner
they get it out and put it behind them, the faster they can
begin to rebuild."
It's hard to imagine the national security establishment
capitulating that easily, but it holds some appeal compared to
taking a weekly beating in the press. For now, at least until
the United States gets hit again, the press corps has pinned the
U.S. government in a stalemate.
