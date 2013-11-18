(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
Nov 18 Bloomberg News suspended its Hong Kong
reporter Michael Forsythe last week, according to a New York
Times report published today. (The New York Post broke the story
on Friday.) His suspension began with a request, apparently from
superiors, that he go "to the floor where human resources
offices are." A summons to HR is never a good sign. Indeed,
according to the Times Forsythe "did not return to the
newsroom," reinforcing the universal view that an unsolicited
invitation to visit HR is as desirable as an unsolicited
invitation to a gallows.
The Times doesn't say why Bloomberg News suspended Forsythe,
and neither party is talking about it. The Times arranges the
dots in a constellation to spell out its belief that he was
likely a confidential source for an earlier piece in the paper.
That story detailed how Bloomberg News delayed the publication
of stories potentially upsetting to the Chinese government and
which if published could hurt sales of the company's lucrative
financial terminals.
Assuming Forsythe was the leaker, you can either regard him
as a heroic whistleblower who exposed his employer's editorial
cowardice, or as an ungrateful malcontent and troublemaker who
bit the hand that pays him. Suspension, a secular form of limbo,
gives an employer like Bloomberg News the opportunity to display
its anger at the employee and mollify others without going
through the bloody mess of a firing. If Bloomberg News were to
summarily dismiss Forsythe for leaking, it would be announcing
to its thousands of employees that the punishment for speaking
out of school is termination, which just isn't a practical
policy for a news organization: Journalists make a living out of
encouraging other people - in industry, in government, in
academia, on sports teams, inside organized religion - to speak
critically and confidentially about their organization. Firing a
journalist for leaking to the press or for complaining defines
hypocrisy.
Journalists, I can tell you from experience, are difficult
to manage. Trained from an early age to hold others to high
moral standards and to pick nits like starving baboons,
journalists never lack for grousable material about their own
working conditions and the editorial choices of their bosses.
Most journalists I know will talk trash about their bosses or
news organizations - even those who are relatively happy with
their jobs - or will leak damaging material about their newsroom
if so invited. There is nothing as leaky or lippy as a newsroom.
One time, 20 years ago when I was a boss, I happened to walk
into the production area late one night as the most junior
member of my editorial staff denounced me to a captive audience
of paste-up artists. If I was going to fire her for badmouthing
me behind my back, I would eventually have to fire everybody, so
I pretended deafness to her condemnations as I walked behind her
and toward my office.
Suspensions look like time-outs for naughty journalists, but
they're really time-outs for angry bosses, a face-saving
interlude that allows bosses to maintain their pride when what
they would really like to do is murder their misbehaving
journalists. (My understanding is that it is both against the
law and most union contracts to kill misbehaving journalists.)
Suspension functions like a kind of student probation, giving
the party in power a chance to express fury and punish while
postponing a final resolution until tempers cool, and to deter
latent reprobates from reprobating.
Suspensions, like probation, offer a future of forgiveness
and rapprochement. Hence CNN and Time suspended Fareed Zakaria
for plagiarism and then reinstated him. So did the Washington
Post suspend and reinstate its recent plagiarists, as well as
suspending and then reinstating a sports columnist who knowingly
sent out a false tweet. MSNBC gave similar suspension and
reinstatement treatment to host Keith Olbermann, who ruffled the
bosses by making political donations, and to its contributor
Mark Halperin, who called the president of the United States
"kind of a dick" on the air. Likewise, CNN suspended and
reinstated Roland S. Martin after he published his retrograde
tweets. You could describe their suspensions and reinstatements
as short visits to the halfway house, except it was preordained
that they would all return to their respective outlets (as long
as they didn't make a further public fuss). So they were
actually visiting the one-quarter house.
Not all suspensions are benign. Some can be read as preludes
to firings, as was the case recently when the Associated Press
suspended and then reportedly fired a reporter, or can be
interpreted as an signal to a journalist to quit, as may have
been the intention of the Hollywood Reporter a decade ago when
it suspended a columnist. In all of these incidents, bosses make
it hard for outsiders to discern why exactly a journalist has
been suspended, fired, or reinstated by dodging the questions:
We never discuss personnel-related matters, they say.
I leave it to you to predict the ultimate outcome of MSNBC's
Alec Baldwin suspension last week. His serial offenses and
rotten ratings make him expendable, and he can't possibly need
the job enough to justify a fight. But with the past as our
guide, Bloomberg News reporter Forsythe can ride out his
suspension and return to his job as long as he doesn't publicly
challenge his bosses or leak dirt about them. Bosses will
tolerate covert criticism, even if it wounds them, if the
critics adopt a submissive pose when caught. They'll tolerate
overt criticism, too, if it's dressed in respectful,
constructive clothing. Some editors will allow their newsroom
princes and princesses to trash them out loud for a while. But
editors come and go, and incoming editors rarely recognize the
royal bloodlines of the previous regime. Go ahead and trash the
new boss, too, princes and princesses, but make sure to
circulate your resume as you do it.
(Jack Shafer)