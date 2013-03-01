(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
March 1 The New York Times Co. has been shedding
its non-core assets, smoothing its cost structure, strengthening
its balance sheet and rebalancing its portfolio with such haste
over the past two years that only a cruel and unusual press
critic would urge it to quadruple those efforts.
I am that cruel and unusual press critic.
The company was a diversified media outfit 10 years ago,
owning eight television stations; two radio stations; 16
newspapers in addition to the New York Times, the Boston Globe
and the International Herald Tribune; and a slew of websites. It
had a market cap of about $7 billion. Today, the emaciated
operation is worth a notch over $1 billion on a good day.
The television stations were liquidated in 2006, but the
most aggressive dismantling began 20 months ago, as piece by
piece the Times Co. steadily broke off chunks of itself and put
them up for sale.
To Barry Diller's IAC/InterActiveCorp went the About Group
for $300 million and to Halifax Media Holdings its Regional
Media group of newspapers for about $145 million. The company
shed its stake in the Fenway Sport Group (Boston Red Sox) in two
installments for at total of $180 million and sold off its share
in the job-search engine Indeed.com for $164 million. The
stripping of the old media conglomerate to its Times-ian
essence-the Times itself and the rebranded International Herald
Tribune as the International New York Times-will be complete
when it finds a buyer for the Boston Globe and its allied
properties.
One research analyst predicts the Globe could go for $175
million provided the Times Co. covers the pension liabilities.
On the cost-cutting side, the Times, which has repeatedly
waved wads of buyout cash at its staff to reduce headcount, most
recently persuading an additional 30 of its 1,100-plus
journalists to leave the building permanently. (Disclosure: One
of those departees is Jim Roberts, who just became my boss's
boss at Reuters.)
But these efforts at getting smaller aren't guaranteed to
save the company. The Times's business model shifted last year,
as the newspaper began to reap more revenue from its subscribers
than its advertisers, reversing the ancient daily newspaper
equation.
This shift is less a marker of the growth of subscriber
revenue ($781 million last year) than it is of the ongoing
decline in ad revenue ($700 million last year) that is plaguing
the Times and other newspapers. Print advertising, long in
decline at the Times Co. newspapers, dropped again in 2012,
which is true of the entire industry. The growth in digital
Times subscriptions isn't even a half-full glass, as Henry
Blodget recently explained at the Business Insider: " igital
simply generates much less revenue per reader than the print
business."
How much less? By Blodget's calculations, the average print
subscriber to the Times generates about $1,100 of revenue a year
- versus $175 for the average digital subscriber. Because
there's no realistic reason to believe that print advertising
will ever come roaring back, and even less reason to think that
declining newspaper readership across all age groups will
reverse, we may already have experienced a kind of "peak Times,"
as measured by the newspaper's financial footprint.
Blodget's crystal ball is not as perfect as it is
provocative. When he ran the Times Co.'s financials back in late
2008, he predicted that it would default on its debt, a theme
that Michael Hirschorn promptly repeated in the Atlantic. And
the Times Co. still stands. So keep that in mind.
To be fair to the Times Co., nearly every newspaper company
in the developed worLd has had played defense since the
beginning of the Great Recession by selling assets and cutting
staff. But that caveat aside, many of the Times Co.'s major
wounds are self-inflicted.
In the previous decade, the company spent more than $2
billion - about twice its current value - on a stock buyback,
something Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr., chairman of the company
since 1997, considers "the stupidest thing" he's done.
With a developer, Sulzberger also built a Midtown Manhattan
skyscraper, the New York Times Building, as its new headquarters
in 2007 at a cost of about $612 million to the company. Caught
stark raving naked in the financial crisis of 2009, the Times
Co. had to borrow $250 million at 14 percent interest from
Mexican plutocrat (and Times stockholder) Carlos Slim Helú. In
2009, it also had to make a $225 million sale-leaseback deal
(with an option to buy) on its space in the Times Building. The
first year's rent: $24 million.
Even given all that, the Times Co. crisis isn't immediate -
thanks to the asset-sell-off - merely pending. It has only two
alternatives I can imagine, neither of them savory for the
Ochs-Sulzberger family, which has owned the controlling shares
in the company since 1896. It can continue to divest, downsize,
and retrench its way to profitability or it can pass the
newspaper on to a billionaire who possesses the desire to
sustain it, a goal even Times haters must support on some level.
The obvious billionaire, who has expressed such an interest in
the past, is Michael Bloomberg, the brilliant entrepreneur
behind Bloomberg LP., the mayor of New York City, and the
self-appointed Caesar of America. Bloomberg could swallow the
Times for breakfast and not be hungry for another acquisition
until lunch.
Say what you will about Bloomberg, and I have, he runs a
decent media commissary that serves journalistic nutrition in
data packages, in news stories, on TV, in opinion pages and in
magazines. The members of the Ochs-Sulzberger family, who
haven't seen a dividend check from the Times Co. since 2009, may
eventually surrender family solidarity in exchange for hard cash
- as did the San Francisco Chronicle's de Young family, the Los
Angeles Times's Chandler family, the Boston Globe;s Taylor
family and the Wall Street Journal's Bancroft family - and sell
to the highest bidder.
The parallels between Rupert Murdoch's purchase of Dow
Jones, the Journal's parent company, and the possible purchase
of the Times by Bloomberg aren't perfect. But they do line up,
with both newspapers ceasing to be ATMs for the families that
control them, both finding themselves the lust objects of
billionaires, both experiencing turnover in the top editor and
CEO slots, and both losing their footing.
If the Times Co. avoids Bloomberg's digestive tract and
decides to go it alone, it should consult the business
strategies of the founder of its dynasty, Adolph Ochs, who
competed in an even more bloodthirsty newspaper market at the
turn of the last century against the likes of Joseph Pulitzer
and William Randolph Hearst.
Media scholar and historian W. Joseph Campbell tells me in
an interview that Ochs bought the New York Times at its nadir in
1896 "and pursued a slow, uncertain trajectory toward
dominance."
"Ochs succeeded in part because he remained focused,"
Campbell continues. "He didn't become a press lord. He bought
two newspapers in Philadelphia in the early 20th century, but
didn't hold them for long." Ochs left the media-chain building,
newspaper partisanship and campaigning for high office to
Hearst, he tells me.
If Adolph were in charge and sensed the newspaper's future
at risk, I'd wager that the first thing he would vacate is the
trophy building his great-grandson built. Publishing empires -
Times Mirror, Tribune, Hearst, Time Warner - have long expressed
their oversize egos by building towering palaces to demonstrate
their cultural dominance. The translucent, open-air Times
Building was designed to convey "transparency, reflection and
adaptability" - a glass house from which stones are tossed daily
- to symbolize light and openness as opposed to the industrial
grubbiness of its former West 43rd Street fortress, as Aurora
Wallace writes in her 2012 book, Media Capital: Architecture and
Communications in New York City.
However much sense the Times Building made as a symbol or an
investment when architect Renzo Piano first sketched it, there
is no way the diminished Times Co. can afford such a palatial
home. At present, the company occupies 20-plus floors of the
52-story tower, as well as its cellar. I've never wanted the
gift of flight as much as when I've walked the boulevards the
company calls its corridors. You could play touch football in
the newsroom and hardly disturb a soul, in part because it's so
airy and in part because there are so few people there,
especially in the newsroom.
After moving to much cheaper digs, something more
startup-style than four-star hotel, Adolph would fire Arthur Jr.
- not out of spite or anger but because he's made too many wrong
calls to justify his $5.9 million salary. (I won't even discuss
the $24 million golden parachute Sulzberger gave outgoing CEO
Janet Robinson in December 2011.) Arthur Sulzberger Jr.'s plan
to launch a Portuguese edition of the Times to take advantage of
the upcoming Olympics and World Cup in Brazil seems to have gone
nowhere, and thanks to the paper's exposes of the Chinese ruling
class, the paper's Chinese edition is routinely blocked from the
view of ordinary readers in China.
Yet Sulzberger hasn't blown every call: You've got to admire
the pay wall he and the company have built, which has attracted
640,000 paid digital subscriptions, and his ongoing commitment
to his family's ideals about "quality" journalism. But if a
family heir fails - and who not on his payroll would say he has
not? - then the heir must go.
I'm agnostic about new CEO Mark Thompson's prospects. He has
not been at the company long enough to do anything but cut staff
and attempt to sell the Boston Globe again. But in hiring the
former head of the broadcast- and Web-oriented BBC, the company
remained consistent with the strategy the Times Co. started
pushing last year to extend the Times brand in mobile, video,
social engagement and new global markets. As Joe Pompeo wrote in
August, that strategy sadly but wisely leaves print behind.
What Thompson and his company need are new sources of
revenue. A deep, lucrative deal with a broadcaster like ABC News
or the NBC channels would help, and as a former BBC-er, Thompson
is probably already on it. CNBC reportedly paid the Wall Street
Journal about $15 million a year for its branded news.
Yet it's hard to imagine that any of the networks are going
to be that eager to help the Times build its video brand if the
Times intends to eventually build out an independent presence on
the Web and compete with them. Likewise, anybody who is counting
on Web advertising revenue for a boost hasn't been paying
attention to the surplus of inventory available and the falling
prices. The core audience for the lucrative print Times, which
continues to subscribe no matter how high the company sets the
price, is dying off.
The crisis the Times Co. faces is not unprecedented. As
Wallace points out in Media Capital, the newspaper business has
always been in crisis, from the yellow journalism debates of the
1890s, which the Times eventually won, to the advent of radio
and television, to the political heat that Richard Nixon
brought, to the rise of the Internet. It's usually the industry
that does the fretting, she writes, and not the citizenry. The
good thing about crises, she writes, is that they give license
to those who want to do something radical and daring. Selling to
Bloomberg would be radical and daring, and perhaps the most
elegant solution. But if the Sulzberger family intends to carry
on, it is going to need better ideas than I can summon. Beyond
urging them to do everything cheaper without disturbing the
paper's mystique, beyond adding readers and selling more ads,
which is what they presumably have been trying to do for a
century-plus, what can we exhort them to do?
Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr.'s father saved the paper in the
1960s by turning the paper's news focus away from New York City,
and by plundering the suburbs for readers. He and his editors
made a similar migration in the 1980s and 1990s, as the paper
maintained its New York-centric view but catered to readers
across the country. I wouldn't want to take the bet that making
the next step - going global - will really make a difference.
(Jack Shafer)