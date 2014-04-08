(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Jack Shafer
April 8 At the beginning of April, the New York
Times launched its "Times Premier" digital offering, accessible
to Times home delivery subscribers for another $10 every four
weeks, on top of what they are already paying. A bewildering
product, it seeks to up-sell existing Times customers to a more
deluxe version of the Times.
But isn't the Times supposed to be the deluxe version of the
Times in the first place? It's one thing for Scientology to
charge you thousands and thousands of dollars to reach the
highest level only to find out there is another level, and to
reach it you have to pay again. But Scientology is selling
transcendence, and the last time I looked the Times is selling
only the news and a useful status chit.
Lured by a free-trial offer, I immersed myself in Times
Premier to assess its value - and believe that it can only get
better. One of the privileges of Times Premier membership is
"Times Insider," a room-inside-the-newsroom in which Times
reporters and editors explain how the paper creates its
wonderful variety of authoritative journalism. At present, Times
Insider has obituary pro Margalit Fox on how Times obits are
written, political reporter Jodi Kantor on the rejection notices
a variety of Times reporters have received in their day,
standards czar Philip B. Corbett on stylebook deliberations at
the paper, and so on.
If the Times inner workings should appeal to any Times
subscriber, it's me. But without exception, these hastily drawn
impressions of newspaper life will neither satisfy the curiosity
of Times enthusiasts nor excite in them a curiosity that can
later be quenched. Isn't the Times sufficiently about the Times
already that it doesn't need a companion section to explain
itself to readers? Public Editor Margaret Sullivan does a
reasonable job of that now, and her fair columns read with
death-metal brutality compared to the happy talk published in
Insider so far. Plowing through the Insider pieces, I was
reminded of Michael Kinsley's old joke about his ambition to one
day start a magazine titled "New Republic World: The Magazine
for People Who Read the New Republic."
There are other benefits of signing up for Times Premier.
You get two free electronic "TBooks" a month, assembled at the
sausage-works from previously published Times stories. Does
anybody really want this? Selling newspaper customers the same
product twice and making them feel good about it ain't easy.
Perhaps the biggest draw will be the "four-pack" of crossword
puzzles that Premier promises. And maybe the video interviews of
notable subjects, by Times reporters, ("TimesTalks") will
attract fans, too. But a war-crimes tribunal must be convened to
determine whose idea it was to take the Times Store, a gassy
attempt to sell Times-themed crap, and inflate it into the Times
Store Premier Boutique. A premium swag store? C'mon!
Can't travel first class? The Times wants to make regular
"core" subscribers feel special, too, so they're being offered a
new iPhone app ("NYT Now") and "What We're Reading," a
twice-weekly compilation of reading recommendations "from around
the Web" via email, and "TimesMachine," 129 years of Times
archives preserved in facsimile form. I wonder what the
conditions in "Times Steerage" will be like if the paper ever
goes down-market. Will it be text-only or a color-tabloid
frenzy?
A large appeal of reading the Times is membership in an
"elite" demographic that reads the paper and can, therefore,
discuss it with other elites over the water cooler and on
Twitter. But the Premier, even if successful, will be such a
narrow niche it's hard to imagine strivers signing up for it so
they can converse with other Times ultra-fanatics. Also, the
Times may come to regret having slapped the label "Premier" on
this lame bundle of extras. What name will they end up using if
they decide to go further upmarket, "Royale With Cheese"?
I'm more sympathetic than the average New York Times reader
to the paper's efforts to make more money, as my love-hate
relationship with it can only continue if the paper remains
solvent. Can a press critic even exist if he doesn't have the
Times to kick around? The Times certainly looks brainy now, for
executing a paywall strategy that brings in a reputed $150
million a year from selling the same old product electronically.
But selling loyal customers - some who pay $700 a year - a
premium version of the thing they're already consuming demands
showmanship and moxie not present in the first iteration of
Times Premier. I would suggest the paper try a cable television
channel, except it already did that with Discovery Times, and it
failed. Unless the paper's editors and its marketing department
can come up with something more appealing, I think we've reached
peak Times.
(Jack Shafer)