By Jack Shafer
Oct 31 Twitter users by the thousands - or maybe
even the hundreds! - stubbed their scrolling fingers this week
at the news of a new default setting in the popular service.
Previously, links to photos or videos in tweets hosted on
Twitter servers did not appear in a user's "timeline." Now,
visual previews "will be front and center in tweets," the
company announced.
By Web standards, the Twitter change was incremental. But as
Wired's Mat Honan and BuzzFeed's John Herman explained, it
nonetheless infuriated longtime users who like their
information-compressed, character-based Twitter just the way it
is. These veteran users regard the inclusion of visuals to their
Twitter timeline like the addition of a fistful of arrowroot to
their miso soup, and don't care that the visuals will make it
easier for the company - as it approaches a public offering - to
sell ads and compete with the visually richer Facebook and
Google+ services.
Aside from growling about it on Twitter, what can the
140-character minimalists do? Not much. Free Web service
outposts like Twitter, Facebook, Google, SkyDrive, Dropbox and
the rest can change their features and their terms of service
(ToS) at will unless the Federal Trade Commission intercedes
with a privacy audit or ruling. The only real resort for irate
users is to delete their account and take their cheapskate ways
to another free service. For the most part, this never happens.
Back in 2010, "Quit Facebook Day" organizers convinced only
33,313 out of 400 million users to disconnect from the service,
as Alex Howard reported. It turns out to be easier for someone
to leave a marriage than it is to abandon a Facebook or Twitter
account. If you're fed up with your marriage, there's a
bottomless stock of potential spouses. But there is only one
Twitter and one Facebook. Grow heavily invested in a free
service - Google would be mine - and you'll grudgingly surrender
your golden retriever, your first-born, and your left kidney if
and when the new ToS require it.
It's only fair to offer some sort of defense of expanding
terms of service: Free online services like Facebook and Google
are, after all, not static products like a head of lettuce, a
new car, or even a piece of packaged software. Because the
product is changing almost weekly, invariably becoming "better"
in the company's eyes, ToS creep is justified. A "new" product
requires a new agreement from the user.
But everyone now knows that the ToS noose is designed to
grow tighter and tighter until it turns customers into the
service's revenue-producing slaves. Not to single Facebook out,
but its history perfectly illustrates the progression of a free
service - from partner-in-symbiosis with users, to bloodsucking
parasite. An Electronic Frontier Foundation timeline and a Matt
McKeon visualization, both from 2010, demonstrate the speed with
which Facebook's privacy policies eroded as the service got
larger and desired more user information to sell to advertisers.
Locking users in is a profitable strategy. Recruiting millions
of users and selling them to advertisers has garnered Google a
projected 33 percent share of the global online advertising
market.
If ToS creep has worked so well for Google, Facebook and
Twitter, why don't more companies make their products and
services free or free-ish and then, after having pacified the
customer, drain him of his net worth? Amazon appears to have
adapted this business model to shopping, resulting in Matthew
Yglesias's pithy observation that the company behaves like "a
charitable organization being run by elements of the investment
community for the benefit of consumers." Amazon's goal,
everybody concedes, isn't that much different than Facebook's or
Google's. It wants to become the ultimate company in its
category, and harvest its customer base over the long haul.
Free services probably worry less about angering users (as
they slowly strangle them) than they do about new competitors.
Freeness bestows upon incumbents great power but also great
vulnerability, as Friendster and MySpace's founders would gladly
explain. Rapid advances in technology, which steadily make it
cheaper for competitors to enter online services, put
extraordinary pressures on the incumbents who must
simultaneously battle in new markets while protecting their
older, profitable ones. The best example of the pain of
incumbency is Google's long and hopeless war on Facebook. Google
owned the Internet until Facebook arrived, and nothing it has
thrown at the Zuckerberg express (Orkut, Google Friend Connect,
Google Buzz, and now Google+) has succeeded. Meanwhile, Facebook
has neatly transitioned from desktop/laptop dominance to mobile
device success, but how long will that position hold? The tech
press tells us that the smartphone era has peaked and will soon
to be replaced with wearable devices like Google Glass, "smart"
clothing, bracelets, watches and even implants.
No matter which new technology supplants today's established
order, I expect the circle to repeat itself, with the new
entrants creating simpler services governed by simpler terms of
service - until, of course, they too grow fat and unwieldy and
start issuing bloated terms of services of their own. At which
point I fully expect that the bosses will insist on inserting
pictures and video in the new text-based timeline and some
budding entrepreneur will turn the wheel once more.