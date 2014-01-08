By Jack Shafer
Jan 8 Oh to be a fly on the wall Jan. 15, when
Tribune Co. executives meet with the staff of Rep. Henry A.
Waxman, D-Calif., in a command performance to explain the media
conglomerate's plans to spin off its newspapers - which include
the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, and the Baltimore
Sun - into a separate company named Tribune Publishing.
Waxman called for the meeting in mid-December after Tribune
filed its blueprint with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
arguing in a letter that the restructuring may not "be in the
best interests" of his constituents, who live in the Pacific
Coast-hugging congressional district that runs inland to include
Beverly Hills. The spin-off will essentially defund the
newspapers, Waxman argued, specifically the Los Angeles Times,
which his district depends on for news. Under the terms of the
restructuring, the Tribune Publishing newspapers will pay a cash
dividend to Tribune Co. The newspapers will also lose their real
estate holdings, forcing them to pay rent for their current
facilities.
Waxman worries that the deal endangers the long-term
survival of the Los Angeles Times, which like most other
newspapers has shrunken its newsroom as advertising and
circulation have fallen over the past decade. In a second letter
to Tribune, which he also made public, Waxman wrote, "At a
minimum, you appear to be putting the profits of the Tribune Co.
ahead of the interests of the public in viable local
newspapers." In it, he asked Tribune to forward to his staff a
raft of relevant spin-off documents before the Jan. 15 meeting.
Absent evidence of law-breaking by Tribune, how can the
company's restructuring be the business of Congress or Henry
Waxman? So far, Waxman hasn't deployed any bogus rhetoric about
the "stakeholders" who read the Los Angeles Times having rights
equal to those of the shareholders who actually own the
property. But it's early yet. Waxman may get there soon if
Tribune's executives don't acquiesce to his charms.
So why doesn't Tribune tell Waxman to go find a hot place
and jump into it? Probably because after it sheds its
newspapers, its primary assets will be in the highly-regulated
business of broadcasting, where it owns 23 television stations.
As a member of the House minority, Waxman can't cause Tribune
much in the way of regulatory trouble now, but what if the House
flips? (Waxman was, after all, the chair of the Energy and
Commerce committee.) Game theory encourages the Tribune to act
the supplicant, perhaps giving Waxman some cheap token for his
blessing, and then do basically what it was going to do in the
first place.
If the property rights argument doesn't grab you, maybe the
First Amendment one will. Again, in the absence of law-breaking,
such as violating anti-trust or defrauding stockholders, it's
not within the power of Congress to determine how newspaper
properties can be sold. Unlike the Federal Communications
Commission's adjudication of broadcast license sales, no Federal
Newspaper Commission exists to rule on who can own and who can
sell a newspaper.
Let's say the Tribune Publishing spin-off that Tribune
envisions is as unviable as Waxman imagines it is. Tribune Co.
can't force people to buy stock in Tribune Publishing if, as
Waxman imagines, it has been ransacked on the way out the door
and loaded up with too much debt to survive. It's in Tribune's
interest to make the spin-off attractive to investors, not
repulsive. Likewise, it's also in Tribune's interest to avoid
marbling too much fat into the newspaper meat as it prepares
them for sale. That's a sure way to fail to capture the highest
value for its assets. It's safe to say that the "uglier" the
deal looks to somebody like Waxman, the lower the price Tribune
will be able to command for the papers and the more money the
new owner will have to invest to make them more profitable.
As for Waxman's horror that the Los Angeles Times will be
paying rent to Tribune to operate out of the palatial Los
Angeles Times Building under the new order, who says its new
owner must keep it there? The paper can move to a cheaper place.
Besides, I'm guessing that the first thing the new Los Angeles
Times would do with the Times Building if it conveyed with the
sale would be to sell it. Newspapers across the country - Miami
Herald, Washington Post, Seattle Times, Minneapolis Star
Tribune, Boston Herald, Kalamazoo Gazette, Philadelphia
Inquirer, et al. - have left or have announced departures from
their old buildings for more modest addresses as their
workforces have dwindled and their office space needs have
declined. So what's the big deal here?
In abandoning newspapers, the broadcasting-centric Tribune
is wisely exiting a business that is already sunsetting.
Although no almanac predicts the precise date and time that
sunset will arrive, almost nobody thinks metropolitan dailies
like the Los Angeles Times have more than a decade (or two, if
you're an optimist) of life left in them. Henry Waxman can
request all the documents he wants from Tribune, but not even he
can roll back the Internet, smartphones, and BuzzFeed.
I worry about the news needs of Henry Waxman's constituents
as much as he does - those wealthy citizens of Malibu, Santa
Monica, Rancho Palos Verdes, Pacific Palisades, Topanga,
Calabasas, Manhattan Beach, Marina del Rey, and (I've got to say
it again) Beverly Hills. But unlike Waxman, I'm convinced that
should the new Los Angeles Times fall from its current state of
excellence, his constituents have resources aplenty to support
quality news and information should they desire it. If they
don't, that's not Tribune's problem and it's not Waxman's
concern.