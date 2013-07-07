(Jack Shafer is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By Jack Shafer
July 7 Allow me to defend cable TV's extended
live coverage of the George Zimmerman murder trial, even though
I've not watched a second of it, nor have I tuned in to any of
the nightly rehashes aired on CNN, HLN, MSNBC and Fox News
Channel.
Championing the Zimmerman telemania puts me at variance with
the critics of tabloid TV, who want the cable news networks to
focus their cameras instead on the Cairo uprising, President
Barack Obama's climate speech, the slaughter in Syria, voters'
rights, the NSA outrages, Wall Street, congressional hearings,
and other examples of "meaningful" and "important" news.
Directly disparaging CNN's Zimmerman surplus at the expense
of the Egyptian uprising is New York University journalism
professor Jay Rosen, who asserts that the network's new
president, Jeff Zucker, "wants everyone in his company to know
what the priorities are: Mini-series in the center, world events
off to the side."
Rosen is right about what Zucker wants. But the call for
more broadcast hours devoted to news "that matters" and fewer
hours of TV trials that, as many have accurately put it, are
barely distinguishable from CSI episodes, might have been more
persuasive in the days when the television audience had only the
three broadcast network newscasts to choose from, when the only
national newspaper was the business-oriented Wall Street
Journal, when there was no real-time access to foreign
newspapers and broadcasts, and when researchers were only
fantasizing about something as ubiquitous as the Web.
But today's media menu gives the news audience more
opportunities than ever before to find the news that others
might describe as meaningful and important. It might have made
sense three decades ago, when CNN was getting started, that its
over-coverage of one story was blotting out other, more worthy
stories. But that critique doesn't apply to 2013.
CNN, which used to be the only TV news meal at times of
breaking international news like this, is only one of the
entrees. Any number of sites have live-streamed the Egyptian
protests on to the Web and sharply reported, photographed, and
filmed accounts from Cairo are only a hashtag search away the
reader's eye. Go ahead and complain about CNN if you want to,
but footnote your critique with easily accessible alternative
sources.
In today's media environment, the media critic who insists
that the cable networks follow Egypt and drop Zimmerman is like
the nudging dining companion who wants to order both his meal
and yours, lest you embarrass him by mistakenly ordering the
burger and fries. He finds the burger and fries déclassé and bad
for you and would rather you add something more
tofu-and-wheatgrassy to your media diet.
To be fair, the best tabloid TV contains more nourishment
than any burger and fries platter, even if it will always be
déclassé. If you read HLN's transcripts from Nancy Grace's shows
about the Zimmerman case, you'll absorb enough information about
how the criminal justice system works to write a MOOC on how to
defend or prosecute a murder case. Most of what a layman needs
to know about police investigations, police interrogations,
witness rights, evidentiary standards, jury selection, and
courtroom strategy can be found in Grace's shriekings and those
of her commentators. A week's worth of her Zimmerman coverage
probably contains as much civic education as any half-dozen
Frontline documentaries on PBS.
The transformation of some of TVland's laziest couch
potatoes into armchair lawyers began in the early-1990s, as
Court TV (now TruTV) lent its relentless attention to the murder
trials of the Menendez brothers and of O.J. Simpson. CNN has
preserved Court TV's greatest hits on a page that links to
highlights from the trials of the Menendez brothers, Simpson,
Timothy McVeigh, Andrea Yates, Michael Skakel, William Kennedy
Smith, Michael Jackson, Scott Peterson, Phil Spector, and more.
Like every audience that's ever gathered around a fire, TV
viewers hunger for stories about the fall of the great, of
infanticide and rape, of jealous murder and madness, of child
abuse and racial or clan conflict. The TV trials of George
Zimmerman, Jodi Arias, Casey Anthony, and all the others engage
viewers because the human fascination with sordid and depraved
stories seems to have no limits.
The mass media's exploitation of criminal cases dates back
as far as New York City's Thaw murder trial of 1907. Dubbed "The
Trial of the Century," the case sounds all the plot notes found
in a modern cable news extravaganza. There's a celebrity model,
psycho sex, rape, drugs, Broadway, an inherited fortune, mental
illness, class issues, and, of course, murder. New York's
dailies bulged with accounts of the murder and trial. The
morning after the model took the stand, William Randolph
Hearst's New York American spent five pages on the case and
Joseph Pulitzer's equally yellow competing paper, the New York
World, contributed four. Out of town newspapers in Boston,
Chicago, and Philadelphia gave it two pages or more. Even the
reserved New York Times printed the better part of a page from
the trial's first day and continued to chase the story. "The
Thaw case is being reported to the ends of the civilized globe,"
the Times reported. "Arrangements have even been made by which
the stories written in court may be placed upon a wire connected
with the Atlantic cable, so that they may be flashed without a
moment's delay to London."
The audience's appetite for strong meat like this hasn't
changed, only the venue. Television can easily make a murder
trial, or the travails of a crippled cruise ship, visual and
immediate while a modern newspaper must struggle to convey those
aspects.
Whether by design or chance, the daily newspaper has largely
abandoned the simple and direct stories that filled their pages
100 years ago. In a 1997 paper), scholars Kevin G. Barnhurst and
Diana Mutz analyzed 2,160 randomly chosen stories from three
newspapers to chart the century-long migration of what they call
"event-centered reporting" out of daily newspapers. Concise
stories about accidents, murders, fires, accidents, suicides,
robberies, and life's other eternals once filled the daily
newspaper. If an article's story line merited more, it was
treated as an unfolding serial and spread over subsequent
issues.
Over time, newspapers started giving greater emphasis to the
analytical and interpretive angles of a story - the how and why
instead of the what, who, when, and where. This newer journalism
tends to name fewer individuals but "more groups, officials, and
outside sources." Stories may have gotten longer but there are
fewer of them. And instead of telling their stories in the
present, the time span that has been favored by narrators since
the beginning, newspapers now rely on broader timelines, which
better support the analytical approach. Modern journalism has
become a reference tool, Barnhurst and Mutz wrote, "and
consumers use the paper not by reading entire narratives but by
scanning and collecting bits of information. The market thus
produces news meant to be referred to, not read."
Their researchers found the old newspaper stories they coded
for the study unexpectedly "riveting," making copies of their
favorites to circulate, such as an April 17, 1894, Page One New
York Times story about a fight between two drivers of
horse-drawn trotters on Long Island. It's told in six tight
paragraphs. It was the recent news stories the researchers found
"fiercely dull" and whose length and complexity "made them
difficult to quote or recount."
Whatever denunciations you've reserved for the tabloid TV
treatment of the Zimmerman story, you can't call it fiercely
dull, hard to quote, or difficult to recount. Murder, the more
specific the better, makes everything more interesting.
