BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 6 Shaftesbury PLC : * Results of placing * Raising gross proceeds of approximately £156.6 million * Total of 25,250,000 shares of 25 pence each have been placed by j.p. morgan
cazenove and liberum at a price of 620 pence per share * Source text
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.