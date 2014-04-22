LONDON, April 22 Shaftesbury Plc
* Announces 15 year loan with Canada Life Investments
* Completion of refinancing with Lloyds Banking group
* Arranged a new £134.75 million fifteen year term loan with
Canada Life Investments
* Loan has a fixed interest rate throughout the term. The
loan is repayable in full at maturity in May 2029
* The company will cancel its £100 million revolving credit
facility with Bank of Scotland, which was due to expire in
September 2016
* Part of the proceeds of CLI loan will be applied to
repaying drawings under the BoS facility and meeting the cost of
terminating £110 million of interest rate swaps entered into
with BoS.
* The cost of terminating those swap arrangements amounted
to £29.0 million, equivalent to 10p per share
* The company's revolving credit facility with Lloyds Bank,
which matures in November 2018, will be increased by £25 million
to £150 million
* A £30 million short-term credit facility entered into with
Lloyds in February 2014 has now been cancelled
