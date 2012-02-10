* Says Olympics will put spotlight on properties

* Says occupancy at historically high levels, demand good

LONDON Feb 10 London landlord Shaftesbury said occupancy within its West End-focused portfolio continued to be at historically high levels, with good demand for its restaurants, shops and office properties.

Shaftesbury, which owns over 500 properties in districts frequented by tourists, such as Chinatown and Covent Garden, also said on Friday it had bought 21.5 million pounds ($34 million) of properties in the Soho district in the four months to January and was investigating more potential acquisitions.

The company said it would be redeveloping 50,000 square feet of shop space in the Carnaby district in the second half of the year to meet demand for larger shops, which would lead to a short-term loss of rental income until completion.

"2012 is a year of unique challenges and potential opportunities for London and the West End ... (The Olympics and Queen Elizabeth's diamond jubilee) will lead to short-term disruption to the usual patterns of life during the summer months. However, these events will promote London and the West End to a global audience," it said.