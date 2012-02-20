* Shah Deniz not to go ahead with ITGI option * But TAP lacks intergovernmental agreement, Italian partner * Italian, Greek governments remain committed to ITGI * Nabucco, SEEP options still open for other routes (Adds Italian, Greek gvt. statement, TAP comment) By Henning Gloystein LONDON, Feb 20 The race between competing groups to pump Azeri gas to Europe heated up on Monday after the Shah Deniz II consortium chose the TAP project for a possible route to Italy, while the Greek and Italian governments remained committed to the rival ITGI project. Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field consortium selected the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project for the route that would make landfall in Italy, saying it would prefer TAP as its partner should it decide to send the gas through Turkey to Italy. "There were originally four options to carry the gas from Shah Deniz. Now the decision has been taken not to go ahead with ITGI, so now we're down to three options," a spokesman for BP told Reuters on Monday. The European Union, which currently imports around a third of its gas from Russia, is keen to find new sources of gas in order to diversify supplies. Azeri gas fields are the most developed new non-Russian sources of natural gas that can be pumped to the EU through pipelines. BP operates the Shah Deniz II gas field, which is thought to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas, and holds a 25.5 percent stake, as does Statoil. The rest is divided between SOCAR, LUKOIL, NICO, Total and TPAO. But the Italian and Greek governments said on Monday that they remained committed to the ITGI project. "According to Italy and Greece, talks should go ahead to explore all alternatives for the opening of the Southern Corridor, to which the ITGI project can contribute greatly," the two ministries said in a joint statement. The ITGI (also known as TGI or IGI) project would be an upgrade and extension of existing gas connections. Italy's Edison, Greece's government-controlled DEPA and Turkey's Botas are among ITGI's partners. Edison also said it would remain committed to ITGI. TAP, whose partners are Statoil, Swiss EGL and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas, said it would now move ahead with negotiations in order to push the project ahead. "We look forward to progressing the TAP project together with the Shah Deniz Consortium and the Italian, Albanian and Greek Governments," TAP Managing Director Kjetil Tungland said. TAP has no intergovernmental agreement between the three countries it would pass through but was included in an agreement signed in 2009 between Italy and Albania. Critics say that another weakness is its lack of an Italian partner, without which they say it will be difficult to get government permission for the project to make landfall in Italy. TAP would run 800 km from Komotini in Greece near the border with Turkey, through Greece and Albania, to end near San Foca, Italy. TAP favours using and upgrading Turkey's existing pipeline network, potentially making it compatible with the trans-Anatolian gas pipeline project (TANAP) led by Azeri state oil company SOCAR, which would send Azeri gas through Turkey to the border with the rest of Europe. "TAP will be happy to work with the developers of TANAP for any required coordination between the two pipelines," the TAP consortium said in January. TAP aims to become operational in 2017 and would carry 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Caspian gas a year and be scalable to a maximum capacity of 20 bcm. NABUCCO, SEEP STILL IN THE RACE BP said it was also still considering sending the gas to central Europe instead of to Italy and that the Nabucco and SEEP pipeline projects were still in the running for that option. A spokesman for the Nabucco consortium said that "negotiations between the Nabucco shareholders and the Shah Deniz II consortium are ongoing ... We are confident that Nabucco submitted the most competitive solution for the southern corridor." The 4,000 km Nabucco pipeline project would transport over 30 bcm of central Asian gas through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary into western Europe. It was estimated to cost 7.9 billion euros, but sources say that could rise as high as 12 billion to 15 billion. The Vienna-based consortium's main shareholders are Austrian energy company OMV, German utility RWE, Hungary's MOL, Romania's Transgaz, Bulgaria's Bulgargaz and Turkey's Botas. Critics say that is too expensive and that there is not enough non-Russian gas available to fill such a big pipeline. RWE has said it will keep all its gas pipeline options open. A fourth option (SEEP) would be to deliver gas to southeastern Europe through existing regional pipelines and adding new interconnectors, according to BP. (additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels, Angelika Gruber in Vienna, and Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, editing by Jane Baird)