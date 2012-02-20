LONDON Feb 20 The consortium developing Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field has narrowed the number of groups competing to build infrastructure to carry gas to Europe, selecting the TAP project for the Italy pipeline option.

TAP's pipeline is preferred to the ITGI option, should the consortium, which includes Azeri state energy company SOCAR, and oil majors BP and Total, decide to send the gas via Italy, a spokesman for BP told Reuters on Monday.

The consortium is also considering sending the gas to Europe via Turkey and two pipeline bids for that route, Nabucco and SEEP, are still in the running for that option.

TAP's partners are Norway's Statoil, Swiss EGL and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas while Italy's Edison, Greece's government controlled DEPA, and Turkey's Botas are amongst ITGI's partners.