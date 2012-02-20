LONDON Feb 20 The consortium developing
Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II gas field has narrowed the number of
groups competing to build infrastructure to carry gas to Europe,
selecting the TAP project for the Italy pipeline option.
TAP's pipeline is preferred to the ITGI option, should the
consortium, which includes Azeri state energy company SOCAR, and
oil majors BP and Total, decide to send the gas
via Italy, a spokesman for BP told Reuters on Monday.
The consortium is also considering sending the gas to Europe
via Turkey and two pipeline bids for that route, Nabucco and
SEEP, are still in the running for that option.
TAP's partners are Norway's Statoil, Swiss EGL
and Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas while Italy's
Edison, Greece's government controlled DEPA, and
Turkey's Botas are amongst ITGI's partners.