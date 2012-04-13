Cast member Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the screening of the movie ''Don - The King is back'' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has said he was detained at New York's White Plains airport by immigration authorities.

Khan, 46, who was in the U.S. to deliver a speech at Yale University, received a Chubb Fellowship, the university's highest honour on Thursday evening.

The actor joked about the incident in his speech.

"It was a long flight, we were detained at the airport for an hour and a half, as always happens," Khan said.

"Whenever I feel arrogant, I always visit America," he said to much laughter in the auditorium.

Khan has faced immigration trouble before, being questioned at Newark airport in 2009. At the time, the actor said he felt "angry and humiliated".

On Friday, television channels quoted External Affairs Minister S.M. Krishna as saying India would take up the issue with U.S. authorities.

