Shah Rukh Khan arrives for the screening of the movie ''Don - The King is back'' at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

MUMBAI Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is India's highest paid celebrity, according to Forbes India magazine's inaugural celebrity 100 list.

The rankings, published in this fortnight's issue, listed India's biggest entertainers based on their income and popularity.

With estimated earnings of 2 billion rupees between October 2011 and September 2012, the 47-year-old "Jab Tak Hai Jaan" star out-earned actor Salman Khan and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Salman Khan, who starred in "Dabangg 2" and "Ek Tha Tiger" last year, took second place with 1.4 billion rupees in earnings. Dhoni, actors Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan were also in the top five.

The Forbes India list was compiled on the basis of visibility in print, media and online as well as gross pre-tax earnings. The Top 100 list mostly features Bollywood stars, but cricketers, sports stars and authors also made the cut.

Actress Kareena Kapoor, 32, was the highest-ranked woman on the list at seven.

