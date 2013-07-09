Actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan arrive for the inaugural Times of India Film Awards in Vancouver, British Columbia April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jimmy Jeong/Files

MUMBAI Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan announced on Tuesday that he and wife Gauri were parents of a baby boy born with a surrogate, putting to rest rumours swirling around the latest addition to the actor's family.

"Amidst all the noise that has been going around, the sweetest is the one made by our new-born baby, AbRam," Khan said in a statement.

"He was born prematurely by several months but has finally come home," the 47-year-old actor said.

Media reports in June said municipal officials in Mumbai were investigating allegations that the couple conducted a sex determination test on the foetus, which is illegal in India.

Despite laws banning tests to determine the sex of an unborn child, the killing of female foetuses is common in some regions of India where a preference for sons runs deep.

Khan did not comment on media reports till Tuesday.

"Just to put the record straight there was no sex determination for our child," he said in the statement. "The baby was born much before the speculations of ‘sex determination' and other ‘issues' pertaining to the same were being raised in the media by some organisations."

Khan, arguably Bollywood's biggest star, married Gauri in 1991. They have two other children - son Aryan (15) and daughter Suhana (13).

Khan, best known for his 1995 hit "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", is currently promoting his new film "Chennai Express" that opens in cinemas in August.

In 2011, actor Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao had a baby boy with a surrogate.

(Editing by Tony Tharakan)