MUMBAI Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and cricket officials in Mumbai were engaged in a war of words on Thursday hours after the actor's altercation with security guards and officials at the city's Wankhede stadium following an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match.

Officials of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) filed a police complaint against Khan, accusing him of manhandling and abusing security personnel at the stadium.

But Khan said he was enraged after he saw guards pushing children who were part of his entourage.

"You have no right to touch little girls who are not even 13," the 46-year-old actor told reporters outside his residence on Thursday. "It is unpardonable."

Khan said when he tried to stop them, one of the guards abused him in Marathi.

"There is no question of apologising. They should apologise to me for the way they behaved."

Earlier, MCA officials said Khan was prevented from entering the cricket ground after the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team which the actor owns, beat the Mumbai Indians in Wednesday's evening fixture.

"He started manhandling the security guards … and when MCA officials rushed there, he started abusing them also," Nitin Dalal, joint secretary of the MCA, told Times Now television.

"We have filed a police complaint against him and are considering banning him for life from the Wankhede," MCA treasurer Ravi Sawant told reporters.

In January, Khan was accused of abusing and manhandling Bollywood film-maker Shirish Kunder at a private party in Mumbai.

