NEW YORK Nov 25 A small hedge fund manager
turned professional card player who came to fame for a mammoth
gold trade two years ago, was fined and banned from some trading
for attempting to manipulate oil markets in 2008, the U.S.
futures market regulator said on Monday.
Daniel Shak, 54, and his fund, SHK Management LLC, must pay
a total of $400,000 in civil penalties for violating the
Commodity Exchange Act, through a trading gambit known as
"banging the close".
The method involves a trader flooding the market with orders
in the final minutes before the day's close to sway prices,
according to a settlement from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC).
During two trading days in 2008, Shak and another trader at
his fund also exceeded position limits while trading on the New
York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the CFTC said.
Shak, who reportedly shut his hedge fund in 2011, was barred
from trading in regulated crude oil markets again, and received
a two-year ban from trading "outrights," or so-called "naked
futures," in which a position is not put on as a hedge against
risk during the close.
Shak and another trader for SHK were taking heavy short bets
through a mechanism called Trading at Settlement, contracts that
are based on the daily closing price. Then, during final few
minutes of trade, they traded a "significant" volume of long
futures to drive up the price just before the settlement, the
agency said.
Shak, whom the CFTC said was a NYMEX member, could not be
reached for comment. The CFTC said it would not comment beyond
the order.
Shak achieved fleeting fame in early 2011 when SHK
liquidated a gold trade spread trade - with a notional value of
some $850 million - that caused tremors in the gold market. Open
interest in U.S. gold futures fell by the most on record as he
closed out positions equivalent to a 10th of the market.
Since then he has attracted more notice as a professional
card player with poker tournament winnings totaling some $5.7
million, according to the poker industry magazine Bluff. In
June, he joined hedge fund managers David Einhorn and Bill
Perkins in a charity poker event in Las Vegas.
Last year, Shak sued his ex-wife for a share of her shoe
collection valued at $1 million, according to media reports.
The fine also highlighted the CFTC's expanded powers to
pursue this type of manipulation after the Dodd-Frank financial
reform act, said a Washington, D.C.-based lawyer familiar with
these types of manipulation cases.
"Before Dodd-Frank the CFTC had to show intent, now it can
show "recklessness," which is something short of intent."
