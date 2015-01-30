Jan 30 Shake Shack Inc's chief
executive on Friday told Reuters that investors understand that
the small cult hamburger chain, whose shares soared as much as
150 percent in their first day of trading, is a "measured growth
company".
Time will tell if investors, who are hoping the company can
replicate the explosive long-term growth of burrito chain
Chipotle Mexican Grill, will be patient with slow
growth.
Chief Executive Randy Garutti said the company's expects
low-single-digit percentage same-restaurant sales growth over
the long-term.
As a result, he said, Shake Shack's industry-leading average
annual unit sales will be the main driver of growth as the
63-unit chain adds 10 domestic restaurants per year.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Christian Plumb)