Jan 30 Shares of gourmet hamburger chain Shake
Shack Inc soared 150 percent in their first few minutes
of trading on Friday, valuing the company that grew out of a
hotdog cart in New York's Madison Square Park at nearly $2
billion.
The sizzling debut follows the successful listing two months
ago of Habit Restaurants Inc, highlighting strong
appetite for shares of companies serving up premium burgers.
Shake Shack shares hit $52.49 in early trading on the New
York Stock Exchange, way above their offer price of $21.
At the high, founder Daniel Meyer's 21 percent stake in the
company was worth about $390 million.
Meyer, who also owns popular New York restaurants Blue
Smoke, Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe, opened the first
Shake Shack in 2004. Since then, the chain has won a near-cult
following for its rich milkshakes, crinkle fries and hormone-
and antibiotic-free burgers.
Shake Shack raised $105 million from its initial public
offering. Underwriters J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley had
originally set an expected price range of $14-16 per share, but
later raised this to $17-19 due to strong demand.
SCORCHING GROWTH
Premium chains have been outperforming in the overall burger
category, driven by demand from young, affluent consumers.
Shake Shack's customers spend roughly $30 for a meal for two
- considerably more than diners spend at struggling fast-food
giant McDonald's Inc.
Sales at premium chains including Five Guys and Smashburger
rose 9 percent in 2013, according to restaurant consultancy
Technomic Inc, while overall sales at all burger chains
including McDonald's fell 1 percent.
The burger market, the largest dine-out segment in the
United States, generated more than $72 billion in sales in 2013.
Shake Shack has 63 restaurants, more than half outside the
United States, many of these in the Middle East. The company has
said it plans to open 10 U.S., company-operated restaurants each
year and could eventually grow to at least 450 locations.
The IPO market has been fruitful for so-called fast-casual
restaurant operators hoping to replicate the scorching growth of
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Chipotle's shares, which
listed at $22 in 2006, closed at $714.53 on Thursday.
Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners holds 26
percent of Shake Shack, while employee-owned hedge fund sponsor
Select Equity Group holds 12.3 percent.
Shake Shack's net income fell 20 percent to $3.6 million in
the 39 weeks ended Sept. 24. Revenue rose 41 percent to $83.8
million.
