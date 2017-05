NEW YORK Jan 29 Burger chain Shake Shack Inc has priced its initial public offering at $21 a share, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones newswires, above the expected range.

On Wednesday, the casual dining chain had raised its expected IPO price to a range of $17 to $19 a share from a previous $14 to $16. (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Chris Reese)