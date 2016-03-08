March 8 Shake Shack Inc's shares fell
as much as 11 percent in early trading on Tuesday, a day after
the hamburger chain reported the slowest sales growth at
established restaurants in a year.
However, analysts said the selloff was mostly due to the
stock's high valuation and because the New York-based company
did not raise its 2016 forecast.
Shares of the company, known for its decadent milkshakes and
crinkle-cut fries, have more than doubled in value since their
debut in January 2015 in a blockbuster initial public offering.
Shake Shack trades at 104.5 times forward earnings, far
higher than the industry median of 62.3.
The premium burger chain is likely to exceed its "prudent"
forecast for slower growth in openings of company-operated
restaurants in the United States as well as same-restaurant
sales, Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein wrote in a note.
"We therefore believe SHAK's greatest challenge remains
tempering investor expectations ... while valuations have eased
from peaks, they remain industry leading," he added.
The same-restaurant sales forecast includes minimal benefit
from higher average spending and customer visits, despite strong
traffic growth and the potential benefit from sales of Chick'n
Shack sandwiches, William Blair analysts wrote in a note.
Shake Shack introduced chicken sandwiches made of natural
and antibiotic-free chicken breasts, lettuce, pickles and
buttermilk herb mayo in mid-January.
The sandwiches, which sell for $6.29 compared with $5.29 for
the ShackBurger, have been a hit.
Shake Shack maintained its 2016 forecast of revenue of
between $237 million and $242 million and same-restaurant sales
growth of 2.5 to 3 percent.
Shake Shack's shares were down 10.4 percent at $37.83 in
mid-morning trading.
