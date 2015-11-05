LOS ANGELES Nov 5 Shake Shack Inc, known for its antibiotic-free hamburgers and indulgent sides, on Thursday said third-quarter sales at established restaurants jumped more than expected.

The New York-based chain, founded by celebrity restaurateur Danny Meyer, said same-restaurant sales were up 17.1 percent, easily topping analysts' average call for a rise of 10.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Those sales include the results from just 16 domestic company-operated units open for 24 months or longer. The company has 41 company-operated U.S. shops and 75 total.

Critics worry that the chain's explosive same-store sales growth, a gauge of restaurant performance, will fade as it expands beyond very dense urban areas. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)