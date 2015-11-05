(Adds details on sales lift)
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Nov 5 Shake Shack Inc,
known for its antibiotic-free hamburgers and indulgent side
dishes, said on Thursday that restaurant sales growth and profit
jumped more than expected in the third quarter, sending shares
up 7 percent in extended trade.
The New York-based chain, founded by celebrity restaurateur
Danny Meyer, said same-restaurant sales were up 17.1 percent,
easily topping analysts' average call for a rise of 10.6
percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Those sales include the results from just 16 domestic
company-operated units open for 24 months or longer. They got a
boost from Manhattan restaurants, higher prices, the return of
crinkle-cut fries and featured shakes.
Critics worry that the chain's explosive same-store sales
growth, a gauge of restaurant performance, will fade as it
expands beyond dense urban areas.
Shake Shack's net income roughly tripled to $1.5 million, or
10 cents per share. Adjusted earnings were 12 cents per share
for the quarter, beating analysts' average estimate by 5 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised 2015 forecasts and said growth would
moderate in 2016. It has 75 restaurants around the world,
including 46 U.S. shops.
The chain boosted its 2015 revenue forecast to a range
of$189 million to $190 million from $171 million to $174 million
previously. Its new same-restaurant sales forecast calls for
growth of 11 to 12 percent. It previously said it expected
"same-Shack sales" growth in the mid- to high-single digit
percentages.
For 2016, Shake Shack forecast total revenue of $237 million
to $242 million and same-restaurant sales growth of 2.5 percent
to 3 percent.
Executives said Shake Shack plans to increase menu prices in
January. They do not expect those higher prices to fully offset
higher labor costs.
Shares of the company, which went public on Jan. 30 with an
IPO offering price of $21, flirted with $100 before early
investors were given the chance to cash out.
The stock was up $3.69 at $54.80 in after-hours trading on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Matthew Lewis)