Aug 10 Shake Shack Inc, known for
indulgent antibiotic-free hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and
frozen custard shakes, on Wednesday reported a
weaker-than-expected rise in quarterly sales at established
restaurants.
Shares in the company tumbled 9 percent to $37.20 in
extended trading after the chain said closely watched
same-restaurant sales were up 4.5 percent during the second
quarter. Analysts had expected a 5.4 percent rise, according to
research firm Consensus Metrix.
Traffic to U.S. fast-food chains has been weak due in part
to competition from grocery stores, which have been raising food
prices at a slower pace than restaurants.
