(New throughout, adds context on same-restaurant sales and
investor expectations)
Aug 10 Shake Shack Inc, known for
indulgent antibiotic-free hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and
frozen custard shakes, on Wednesday said quarterly sales growth
at established restaurants had slowed more than analysts
expected, news that sent shares tumbling.
Shake Shack stock slid 8.5 percent to $37.40 in extended
trading after the chain said closely watched same-restaurant
sales were up 4.5 percent during the second quarter. Analysts
had expected a 5.4 percent rise, according to research firm
Consensus Metrix.
Those sales were up 9.9 percent in the first quarter.
Growth expectations have been sky-high for Shake Shack,
which some proponents predicted could match the once red-hot
growth of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The burrito chain
hit the skids last year when a string of food safety lapses
hammered sales and sent its stock plunging.
Shake Shack restaurants, particularly in Manhattan, often
have long lines. Critics of the company worry that it cannot
generate that sort of demand in other locations.
Traffic to U.S. fast-food chains has been weak due in part
to competition from grocery stores, which have been raising food
prices at a slower pace than restaurants.
Shake Shack Inc had second-quarter net income of $3.3
million, or 14 cents per share, up from net income of $1.1
million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings were also 14 cents per share, topping
analysts' average estimate by a penny, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 37 percent to $66.5 million.
Shake Shack shares debuted in January 2015 on the New York
Stock Exchange at $21 a share and briefly topped $100 a share in
May 2015. They have underperformed the S&P 500 since November.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by
Marguerita Choy, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)