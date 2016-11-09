(Adds details on price increases, context)

Nov 9 Shake Shack Inc, known for indulgent hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and frozen custard shakes, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled and raised its 2016 revenue forecast, sending its shares up more than 9 percent.

The results landed as restaurant companies battle weak demand and intense competition, particularly from grocery stores, where food prices are unusually low.

Shake Shack's third-quarter net income rose to $3.8 million, or 15 cents per share, from $1.5 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier. Executives said it is raising prices at some restaurants to help offset higher labor costs.

Total revenue jumped 40 percent to $74.6 million.

Same-restaurant sales increased 2.9 percent during the third quarter, it said. Those sales had risen 4.5 percent during the second quarter and jumped 9.9 percent in the first quarter.

Shake Shack raised its 2016 revenue forecast to a range of $264 million to $265 million from $253 million to $256 million previously. It also reiterated its call for same-store sales growth of 4 percent to 5 percent.

The chain expects to open 21 to 22 new restaurants in the United States next year, up from the 19 openings targeted for 2016. It also plans to open 10 new licensed restaurants next year, in line with 2016.

Early Shake Shack bulls predicted the company could match the once red-hot growth of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The burrito chain hit the skids last year after a series of food safety lapses hammered sales and sent its stock plunging.

Shake Shack critics have warned that the burger chain will have problems recreating the excitement around its original Manhattan restaurants, which often have long lines, as it grows into less densely populated areas.

The company's shares leaped $3.14 to $36.40 in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang and Andrew Hay)