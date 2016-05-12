(Adds CEO quote, forecast, byline)
May 12 Shake Shack Inc, known for its
juicy antibiotic-free hamburgers and frozen custard shakes, on
Thursday reported results that topped expectations and raised
its same-restaurant sales forecast for the year.
The stock rose as much as 9 percent in after-hours trading,
before paring gains to about 5 percent.
"We have continued to execute our growth strategy and drive
record results and engagement with our guests while making
crucial investments in our team and our Shacks," Chief Executive
Randy Garutti said in a news release.
The company, which began as a hotdog stand in New York
City's Madison Square Park in 2001, said the recent launch of
its Chick'n Shack sandwich at U.S. stores helped same-restaurant
sales rise to 9.9 percent. That topped the 5.3 percent consensus
estimate of analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
The New York-based restaurant chain, which went public in
January 2015, reported a net profit of $1.5 million, or 7 cents
per share, compared to a net loss of $12.7 million, or $1.06 per
share, in the year-ago period.
Adjusted earnings were 8 cents per share. Analysts on
average had expected 5 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 43 percent to $54.2 million.
The burger joint's stock rose as high as $37.49 shortly
after the company released its results, before trading at
$34.26. It has fallen more than 63 percent from an all-time peak
of $92.86 in May 2015.
The stock debuted on the New York Stock Exchange at $21,
more than twice the estimate, buoyed by growth-hungry investors
hoping the burger chain would replicate the red-hot run of
industry darling Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares; Editing by Richard Chang)