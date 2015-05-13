May 13 Hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc reported a 56 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as increasingly health-conscious U.S. customers opted for its hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers.

The company reported a $12.7 million net loss attributable to Shake Shack, or $1.06 per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, compared with a profit of $1.1 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $37.8 million from $24.2 million. (Reporting by Nayan Das and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)