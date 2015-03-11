(Adds details, background, updates shares)
March 11 Shake Shack Inc forecast
slowing same-restaurant sales growth in 2015 and swung to a loss
in the fourth quarter, helping to send the hamburger chain's
shares down as much as 9 percent after its first quarterly
report as a public company.
New York City-based Shake Shack began as a hotdog cart in
New York's Madison Square Park and amassed a near cult following
for its rich milkshakes, crinkle fries and hormone- and
antibiotic-free burgers.
The company's shares debuted on the New York Stock Exchange
in January at more than twice their offered price of $21, buoyed
by growth-hungry investors hoping to replicate the red-hot run
of industry darling Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Sales at Shacks open at least two years grew 4.1 percent in
the year ended Dec. 31, down from 5.9 percent a year earlier,
the company said.
The company said it expected same-restaurant sales to grow
in the low single digits in 2015.
Same-restaurant sales rose 7.2 percent in the fourth
quarter, beating the average analyst estimate of 4 percent,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company swung to a loss of $1.4 million, or 5 cents per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from a profit of $997,000,
or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Shake Shack attributed the loss to a $1.1 million after-tax
charge related to its IPO.
Revenue rose 51.5 percent to $34.8 million.
Shake Shack shares were down 6.2 percent at $43.99 in
after-market trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)