SAN FRANCISCO Aug 21 Investors short-selling
Shake Shack Inc may have made money over the past week,
even after paying exorbitant interest rates to borrow the stock.
The fast-casual burger chain's Aug. 10 quarterly report beat
Wall Street's expectations, but that was not enough to prevent a
slide in the stock, which had traded at sky-high valuations
since its January IPO.
In a week when the S&P 500 lost 5 percent over three days,
Shake Shack's example shows that sophisticated investors can
profit in down markets but often do so at a high risk.
Since its initial public offering in January, Shake Shack
has been wildly popular with Wall Street and with consumers, who
wait in long lines for its indulgent hormone- and
antibiotic-free burgers and sides. The stock surged over 300
percent in four months, but also attracted skeptics betting its
shares would reverse.
Short sellers borrowing record numbers of Shake Shack shares
have created a shortage, driving up borrowing costs to unusually
high levels that make it more difficult to profit from a decline
in the stock and riskier to bet against the company.
The annual interest rate short sellers paid to borrow Shake
Shack shares was an exceptionally high 210 percent on Monday
before moving down to 50 percent by Friday, according to
SunGard's Astec Analytics, which tracks securities lending.
Investors borrowing Shake Shack shares at Monday's interest
rate and selling them at the day's closing stock price would
have paid $1.29 in interest to maintain their bet through Friday
at mid-day, when they could have bought them for back for $7.08
less than their selling price, for a profit of $5.79 a share.
It has fallen 47 percent from its May record high and short
sellers may have recently taken profits, with the stock falling
30 percent since August 10.
The dip in borrowing costs since Monday also follows an
additional 4 million shares hitting the market after a secondary
offer from insiders completed this week.
"The already 'oversubscribed' demand meant that utilization
of this new stock available to lend held near the 100-percent
mark even as volumes climbed during the week," SunGard analyst
Karl Loomes said in an email.
The interest rate paid to borrow shares tends to rise in
line with demand from short-sellers, who borrow and sell stocks
they think will fall in value, hoping to make a profit by buying
the stock back more cheaply later on. A significant percentage
of stock in a short position indicates that investors expect a
stock to drop in value.
But paying a high interest rate makes shorting the stock
extra risky and can force investors to cut their losses and buy
back shares if the stock moves higher.
Shake Shack's stock is now trading at a lofty 177 times
expected earnings, compared to 38 for Chipotle Mexican Grill
.
At end of July, investors were shorting a record 2.4 million
Shake Shack shares, equivalent to 6.7 percent of its outstanding
stock, according to Thomson Reuters data. That was up from 2.2
million shares a month before.
