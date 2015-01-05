(Repeats item first filed on Jan 2 with no changes to text)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK Jan 2 Shake Shack Inc's filing this
week for an initial public offering underscores a question for
investors and foodies alike: How hungry are U.S. consumers for
another burger chain?
A key part of Shake Shack's growth strategy involves
expanding its locations beyond its New York base, and investors
and analysts are bullish on its prospects.
They say there is room for more "fast casual" restaurants
that offer higher quality burgers, a variety of toppings and in
some cases, beer and wine. Shake Shack's burgers are described
in its preliminary prospectus as all-natural and hormone- and
antibiotic-free.
To be sure, there are skeptics who say the excitement over
Shake Shack is overblown.
"Consumers love it and it will be well greeted in the market
- and then probably fizzle out," said Doug Kass, president of
Seabreeze Partners Management in Palm Beach, Florida, and a
noted short-seller.
"That a company of such a small size can get a valuation is
symptomatic of the silliness ... that develops in a period of
zero interest rates," he said.
A Shake Shack spokeswoman declined to comment.
Still, several factors appear to be working in Shake Shack's
favor. First, 2014 was a solid year for restaurant IPOs,
particularly of the fast casual variety.
Burger chain Habit Restaurants Inc's shares have
risen 3 percent since its $30 Nasdaq debut on Nov. 20, based on
Friday's prices, and Zoe's Kitchen was up 12 percent
from its April market debut at $28.72 on Friday. Shares of El
Pollo Loco, another fast casual company, were up 5.5
percent Friday from their $19 market debut in July.
Second, premium burger chains are outperforming the burger
category as a whole, thanks to demand from younger, more
affluent consumers. Sales at such chains including Five Guys and
Smashburger rose 9 percent in 2013, according to restaurant
consultancy Technomic Inc, while overall sales at all burger
chains including fast food restaurants such as McDonald's Corp
were down 1 percent.
"The better burger space has been a pretty disruptive force
for McDonald's and other players," said Darren Tristano,
executive vice president at Technomic.
NEW YORK AND BEYOND
Shake Shack has developed a fervent following since it was
founded by restaurateur Danny Meyer in 2001, but the challenge
will be to replicate the success it has found in New York in the
rest of the United States and overseas. The company has 31
company-operated and five licensed locations in 10 states and
Washington, D.C., and 27 locations abroad.
The chain believes it has the potential to increase the
number of domestic company-operated Shacks to at least 450 and
analysts say that finding new locations with affluent consumers
is critical.
Consumers such as Leticia Garza, 33, a middle school teacher
in Austin, Texas, help illustrate the brand's potential in other
parts of the country, but also the challenges. Garza says she is
excited to hear that Shake Shack planned to expand to Austin.
Still, she notes that she has many similar options. "There's
definitely going to be some competition because we have recently
gotten an In-N-Out, and a couple of local versions that are
similar to In-N-Out: P. Terry's and Mighty Fine." She adds: "We
have Smashburger, too."
Indeed, the market may be just a few years away from being
saturated with too many fancy burger places, some analysts say.
Furthermore, premium burger chains are not the only ones
offering more personalized options: McDonald's is rolling out a
new "Create Your Taste" program this year that will give
customers a choice of sandwich toppings.
In December, the world's biggest fast food chain, which has
not had a monthly gain in sales at its established U.S.
restaurants since October 2013, said it also planned to cut the
number of items on its U.S. menus. It also plans to use fewer
ingredients in food, in an effort to reach consumers who want
simpler, more natural choices.
McDonald's is cheaper than Shack Shack and competes for a
less affluent consumer. Still, industry watchers say such
efforts could put pressure on premium burgers.
"We're always looking for the latest version," said Harry
Balzer, an analyst at NPD Group, a market research company. But,
he said, "there's a limit to the burgers we're going to eat."
