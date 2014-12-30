(Corrects spelling of "Pollo" in paragraph 5)
Dec 29 Burger chain Shake Shack Inc, which grew
out of a hot dog stand in New York's Madison Square Park, has
filed for an initial public offering at a time when stock
offerings by casual restaurants have proven to be a big hit with
investors.
Shake Shack, known for its Shackburgers, flat-top hot dogs
and eponymous shakes, has developed a cult following since it
was founded by restaurateur Daniel Meyer in 2001.
Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group LLC (USHG) also runs
other popular New York eateries, including Blue Smoke, Gramercy
Tavern and Union Square Cafe, which are not involved in the IPO.
The planned IPO follows a string of successful offerings by
casual dining chains this year, including El Pollo Loco Holdings
Inc and Zoe's Kitchen Inc.
Despite a rocky year, Zoe's shares are now at double their
IPO price while El Pollo shares trade at about 38 percent above
their IPO price.
Shares of burger chain Habit Restaurants Inc more
than doubled in their trading debut last month.
Reuters reported exclusively in August that Shake Shack had
hired lead managers for an IPO.
Apart from majority owner USHG, investors include private
equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP and Select Equity Group
LP, an employee-owned hedge fund sponsor.
Shake Shack, which has 63 restaurants, operates mainly on
the U.S. east coast but has opened outlets in several
international locations including London, Istanbul and Dubai.
The company said it would use net proceeds from the offering
to buy common membership interests of SSE Holdings LLC, which is
the predecessor of Shake Shack for financial purposes.
J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are among the
major underwriters for the IPO, according to Shake Shack's
preliminary prospectus. (1.usa.gov/1teiklp)
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The IPO has nominal fundraising target of $100 million.
However, the amount a company says will be raised in initial
filings is used to calculate registration fees, and the final
size of the IPO could be different.
Shake Shack's net income fell 20 percent to $3.55 million in
the 39 weeks ended Sept. 24 from a year earlier. Revenue rose 41
percent to $83.76 million.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "SHAK."
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey,
Ted Kerr and Joyjeet Das)