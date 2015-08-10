METALS-Shanghai metals lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
Aug 10 Hamburger chain Shake Shack Inc, known for its indulgent hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers, rich shakes and crinkle-cut french fries, on Monday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales, sending its shares up almost 8 percent.
The New York-based company founded by celebrity chef Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, said sales at established restaurants soared 12.9 percent in the second quarter, far exceeding analysts call for a rise of 8.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Shake Shack's same restaurant sales include domestic company-operated Shacks opened for 24 months or longer.
Net income was $1.1 million, or 8 cents per share. Excluding items, Shake Shack earned 9 cents per share, on total revenue of $48.5 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 3 cents per share and revenue of $42.8 million.
Shares in the company, which went public on Jan. 30 with an IPO offering price of $21, were trading at $76 in extended trading on Monday. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Alan Crosby)
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
May 11 Gold was steady early on Thursday, holding just above eight-week lows hit earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and stocks firmed amid expectations of imminent interest rate rises. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,218.81 per ounce by 0102 GMT. It hit an eight-week low of $1,213.81 an ounce on Tuesday, its lowest since March 15. * U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,219.10 an ounce. * Asian stocks rose early on Thursday, gett