By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, April 25 William Shakespeare may well
have worked with contemporary playwright Thomas Middleton when
creating "All's Well That Ends Well", Oxford academics believe,
adding to evidence that the Bard collaborated frequently
throughout his career.
But rather than detract from Shakespeare's reputation as an
unrivalled genius, such partnerships should enhance our
appreciation of the titan of theatre, they argued.
"The important thing to stress when writers write
collaboratively is that there is a harmonic vision," said
Professor Laurie Maguire of Oxford University's English Faculty.
"In that sense, Shakespeare is in all five acts of his
plays. He's talking with his collaborators. So don't worry,
we're not losing Shakespeare. It's our gain, not loss."
Maguire and Emma Smith, from the same department, recently
stumbled across similarities between All's Well and Middleton's
writing style that could help explain many of the play's
"stylistic, textual and narrative quirks".
They said they had been "steeped" in the works of Middleton,
which can be read in a single volume produced by the
university's publishing arm.
"We went back to All's Well That Ends Well by coincidence,
and the connections just dumbfounded us," she said. "A lot of
these discoveries are serendipitous in this way."
"THE OTHER SHAKESPEARE"
On one level, the researchers' theory, which they admit is
not yet proven, makes sense. Shakespeare is known to have
collaborated with Middleton on "Timon of Athens" which was
written in around 1606, at about the same time as All's Well.
Maguire also noted that the proportion of All's Well written
in rhyme was much higher than normal for a Jacobean Shakespeare.
In fact, the 19 percent of lines in rhyme is consistent with
Middleton's norm of 20 percent.
She and Smith said there were more feminine endings and tri-
and tetra-syllabic endings than usual, also hallmarks of
Middleton. And the speech prefix "All", preferred by Middleton
but rarely used by Shakespeare, occurs twice in All's Well.
According to Maguire, Shakespeare's collaborations have been
acknowledged for some time, although the All's Well hypothesis
is new and suggests that such partnerships ran through his
writing career rather than coming at the beginning and end.
"We know that when Shakespeare worked with other playwrights
it tended to be in a master-apprentice relationship with
Shakespeare as the apprentice in the early years and as the
senior writer in his later years," Smith explained.
"But if, as we suspect, All's Well and Timon of Athens were
written in 1606-7 while Shakespeare was in the middle of his
career and working with a dynamic, up-and-coming playwright like
Middleton, the relationship seems not unlike an established
musician working with the current 'big thing' and is about more
than just professional training."
Middleton is sometimes dubbed the "other Shakespeare", and,
according to Oxford University Press, is the only other
Renaissance playwright to have created masterpieces of both
comedy and tragedy.
Maguire said working together made practical sense at a time
when theatres were just opening and needed new works to stage.
But she conceded that the collaborative process challenged
people's view of Shakespeare as an isolated master of his trade.
"It's because we have a Romantic view of the creative genius
having to write alone, and in recent decades we have a much
better understanding of Elizabethan theatre and of Shakespeare
as a theatrical writer.
"Over 50 percent of Renaissance plays were written
collaboratively -- it was the norm not the exception."
Were Shakespeare alive today, he would probably be working
in Hollywood rather than in theatre, she added.
"Film is a very good analogy," said Maguire. "The speed and
urgency with which plays were being produced makes the film
studio the more valid comparison for us today."
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)