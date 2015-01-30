Colombian singer Shakira smiles during a news conference at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files

MADRID Colombian pop star Shakira has given birth in Barcelona to her second child, a boy, Spanish media said on Friday.

The singer and her boyfriend, Spanish football player Gerard Pique, had their first child, a son named Milan, in 2013.

Shakira, 37, and Pique, 27, met in 2010, but only confirmed that they had been in a relationship in March 2011.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, one of the best-selling Latin pop idols, gave birth in Barcelona's Teknon clinic, local media said, though the hospital said it could not confirm the information. Pique is a defender for Spanish La Liga team FC Barcelona.

As with the birth of their first child, the couple recently asked fans in an online baby shower to buy gifts such as fresh water kits and vaccines to help needy children. Shakira is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

