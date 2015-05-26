By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK May 26 A U.S. judge who ruled that pop
star Shakira's 2010 hit single "Loca" was an illegal copy of a
Dominican songwriter's work now says the songwriter may have
lied on the stand and is prepared to head to Puerto Rico to sort
out the truth.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein said in federal court
in Manhattan on Tuesday that new evidence presented by two Sony
Corp units, the defendants in the case, have caused him
to "lose trust" in the trial testimony.
He ordered Sony and Mayimba Music, owner of the rights to
the song "Loca con su Tiguere," composed by Ramon Arias Vasquez,
to appear for a seven-day hearing in August on what Sony says is
proof a cassette tape at the center of the copyright accusations
was fabricated.
Since several of Sony's new witnesses might have trouble
obtaining visas to travel to the United States from the
Dominican Republic, Hellerstein offered to hold the hearing in
Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, and asked the attorneys to find
out whether that would solve the visa issues.
Mayimba sued Sony in 2012. Last August, Hellerstein ruled
that Shakira's single and another artist's song illegally copied
from Arias' work and found Sony/ATV Latin and Sony/ATV Discos
liable for distributing the infringing songs.
In his August ruling, Hellerstein found that Arias's song
was recorded onto a cassette tape in 1998. A copy of the song on
the tape was registered at the Copyright Office in 2011.
In the past few months, however, Sony submitted evidence
that the tape was a fabrication made in 2011, and that Arias
lied under oath about it, Hellerstein said in an April 30 order.
The defendants also submitted affidavits that purport to
show that the underlying music to Arias's song was composed in
2009 by a different artist, the judge said.
If credible, he added,the evidence would show that the
plaintiff "attempted to commit a fraud upon this court, going so
far as to fabricate evidence and to commit perjury."
The case is Mayimba Music Inc v. Sony Corp of America et al,
in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New
York, No. 12-cv-1094.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)