(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 7 Unless prices recover, U.S. oil
production will start falling before the end of 2015 as new
drilling is insufficient to replace declining output from wells
completed in 2013 and 2014.
Future production depends on the rate of decline from
existing wells (known as the decline curve) and the average age
of old oil wells as well as the number of new ones drilled and
their productivity.
Decline curves for typical shale wells in the Bakken, the
Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford are all widely available on the
internet, as are basic data on the number of wells in each play
and their approximate age.
In the short term, U.S. oil production is set to continue
rising because there is still a backlog of wells waiting for
fracturing crews and completion after the record drilling during
the first ten months of 2014.
In North Dakota, for example, there were around 650 wells
waiting on completion services at the end of October 2014
because drillers had outpaced completion crews, according to the
state's Department of Mineral Resources.
As these wells are completed, there will be a significant
increase in reported output because newly completed wells yield
extremely high rates of production in the first few days and
months after starting to flow.
But as the backlog is cleared, production will plateau and
then start to fall, as new drilling and completions fails to
keep up with the declining output from older wells.
RECENTLY DRILLED WELLS
Daily production from a typical Bakken well falls by around
65 percent by the end of the first year, then another 35 percent
by the end of the second, 15 percent by the end of the third,
and around 10 percent per year thereafter, according to state
regulators (link.reuters.com/kup73w).
There are currently around 8,600 wells producing from the
Bakken shale, of which more than 2,000 were drilled and
completed in 2014, with another 1700 dating from 2013 and 1700
dating from 2012.
Almost a quarter of Bakken wells are under a year old and
their output is set to decline by as much as two-thirds in the
year ahead.
In total, more than half the wells in the Bakken are less
than three years old, and these rapidly declining wells account
for the vast majority of oil output (link.reuters.com/nup73w).
To replace the declining production from this large
inventory of recent wells, companies would need to drill more
than 2,000 new wells in 2015.
But drilling rates have already started to fall sharply and
the number of new wells will fall far short of the replacement
rate unless oil prices improve.
The number of rigs active in the state has fallen to just
169, down from 191 in October, according to the Department of
Mineral Resources.
Further declines in drilling are virtually certain in the
months ahead as rig crews come to the end of their existing
contracts.
CASH CONSERVATION
Sweet crude from the Bakken fetched less than $32 per barrel
on Jan 6, and sour crudes were worth less than $23, according to
posted prices from Plains Marketing.
At these price levels, there are no parts of the Bakken,
whether in the core areas of the play or on the periphery, where
drilling new wells makes financial sense.
Most of the small and medium-sized independent oil producing
firms which dominate shale plays rely on borrowing to fund new
wells and already carry a high debt burden.
The imperative in the current environment will be to
conserve as much cash as possible by limiting the cost of new
drilling and abandoning plans to drill wells which are not
profitable (which is most of them at current prices).
The same pattern is repeated with only minor differences in
the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford in Texas, the two other major
shale plays.
In both, there are large stocks of relatively young and
rapidly declining oil wells drilled in 2013 and 2014. Meanwhile
rigs are being idled as small debt-laden exploration and
production companies try to conserve cash.
Across the United States, oil production has surged by more
than 3 million barrels per day in the last four years and by
more than 2 million in the last two years alone.
But almost all of that production increase has come from
recently fractured shale wells which are now declining rapidly
and must be replaced to sustain let alone grow output.
However, drilling rates are plummeting. The industry has
idled almost 130 oil-directed rigs (8 percent of the total)
since Oct 10, according to oilfield services company Baker
Hughes.
Oil-directed rigs are being idled at the fastest rate since
the financial crisis in 2009 and before than 1991 and 1988, and
hundreds more will be taken out of service in the next few
months.
The net result is that production will be declining month on
month by the end of the year, though in the next few months it
might continue increasing.
PRODUCTIVITY AND COSTS
Some analysts have questioned whether U.S. oil output will
indeed fall, arguing improvements in drilling and well
productivity will offset the smaller number of rigs operating
and wells drilled.
That seems implausible. Given the large stock of
comparatively new wells, rapid decline rates, and sharp drop in
rigs operating, a truly enormous improvement in productivity
would be needed to keep production flat let alone on a rising
trend.
Costs will come down as the price of everything from rig
hire to fracking sand and contractor rates are renegotiated. But
it would need an epic reduction in costs to make shale oil
profitable at less than $45 per barrel in Texas and Oklahoma and
$35 per barrel in North Dakota.
Analysts with an optimistic view about production (and a
bearish view on prices) can point to two important examples
where output was flat or continued to increase despite steep
price falls.
In 2009, oil output in North Dakota and the United States
flattened though it did not fall much in response to plummeting
prices amid the financial crisis and recession and a slowdown in
new drilling.
And U.S. natural gas production has continued to rise each
year since 2008 despite the depressed level of gas prices and
the number of gas-directed rigs falling by more than
three-quarters.
Neither of these cases should provide much comfort, however.
In 2009, the inventory of recently drilled shale wells was
small, less than a thousand, accounting for just a fraction of
national oil output, and prices rebounded very quickly.
U.S. gas production has been sustained despite low prices
and a fall in the number of gas-directed rigs because of the
huge increase in associated gas output from oil wells.
U.S. gas production been sustained by the oil boom. Shale
oil producers have no such support. On balance, it is more
likely than not that U.S. oil output will be declining by the
end of the year unless prices rise from current levels.
(Editing by William Hardy)