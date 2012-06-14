* N.America may be oil self-sufficient by 2025-Conoco
* U.S. oil production up a million barrels a day since 2006
* OPEC ministers say their oil will always be needed
By Andrew Callus
VIENNA, June 14 OPEC oil producers are not
worried about the shale revolution. They might need to re-run
their numbers.
The United States imported 4.5 million barrels a day of OPEC
crude last year, 20 percent of the cartel's exports and about
half the country's import needs.
But thanks to new technologies like hydraulic fracturing
now sucking away on North American soil, the continent is
already self sufficient in natural gas, and is eyeing an even
bigger landmark -- OPEC-free oil supplies.
The U.S. was the fastest-growing non-OPEC oil producer in
2011 for the third year in succession, the annual BP statistical
review released on Wednesday said. U.S. oil production is up 1
million bpd since 2006 to 7.84 million bpd, consumption is down
1.85 million to 18.84 million.
"In 1990, North American reserves and production were
falling but thanks to unconventionals, proved reserves have
risen 68 percent since then," ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan
Lance told an audience of OPEC ministers on Wednesday.
"North America could become self sufficient in oil as well
(as gas) by 2025," he said at a conference before OPEC's
policy-setting meeting in Vienna.
State oil company Saudi Aramco, the world number-one oil
producer, has acknowledged the North American boom in shale, tar
sands and other so-called unconventional production, but its
prediction in November was far less explosive, at 6.6 million
barrels a day - still well short of U.S. needs, and not until
2035.
And OPEC ministers gathering to decide output policy caps
took a very relaxed view of the threat that shale oil might
pose.
"Oil from the Middle East will always find a home," said
Kuwaiti Oil Minister Hani Hussein. "And we have to wait to see
more research to get a better idea about the impact of shale
oil development."
"No, I'm not worried at all, they are only projections,"
agreed Rafael Ramirez, his Venezuelan counterpart. He scoffed at
the idea that "shale oil will come to the rescue of consumers,
allowing them to shake off the yoke of OPEC."
But the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration
has repeatedly torn up its forecasts as shale and oil sands
change the game at pace.
So should OPEC fret a little more?
"In some ways they should. Not because North America may
become self sufficient, but for the reasons why," said Paul
Stevens, a senior research fellow at the Chatham House Royal
Institute of International Affairs in London.
"Given the changes in technology involved, if that is
applied elsewhere then the assumption that all future increase
in global demand will be filled by OPEC is called into
question."
Stevens makes an important point. Unconventional oil
reserves are spread in a different pattern from traditional
ones. Even resource starved world number-one oil importer China
has some, and non-OPEC Russia appears to have the biggest of
them all.
"If I was an OPEC minister I would be concerned," he said.
"This could be significant."
PRICE STUTTER
The recent sharp drop in U.S. oil prices from above $100 a
barrel in March to near $80 today could yet slow the march of
the unconventional producers and - ironically as OPEC hawks call
for production cuts to send it back up - buy members some time.
Top exporter Saudi Arabia might even be tempted at some
point, as it has done in the past, to use its production muscle
to force down prices to retain market share by making higher
cost production uneconomic.
Operating costs of Canadian tar sands - the most marginal of
current unconventional production - is about $60 a barrel. Mosat
analysts agree that a fall to that level would start to impact
production there and push new projects into the future.
The state of the art U.S. Port Arthur refinery extension,
run jointly by Saudi Aramco and Shell, is designed to use for
Saudi crude is also "a foot in the door for Saudi into the U.S.
market for the long run" according to a Middle East-based
executive of a major international oil company. He said OPEC,
and Middle East producers in particular, will increasingly have
to look east for their markets in future.
At its 161st meeting, the 52-year old Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries that has survived the offshore
drilling boom and any number of price slumps maintains its
confidence.
"That's good," said Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri of
the prospect for U.S. oil self-sufficiency. "We want everybody
to be self sufficient. But there will be a place for OPEC oil
whatever happens."