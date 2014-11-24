(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 24 The State of New York produced
just 1,000 barrels of oil per day in 2013, but consumed almost
620,000 barrels per day of refined fuels, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration.
Virtually every gallon of gasoline which New York motorists
put into their cars, and the fuel oil used to heat their homes
and offices through the long, cold winter, was refined from oil
produced outside the state.
Some of that crude came from states such as North Dakota,
Texas and Alaska, and the rest from foreign suppliers like
Canada, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Nigeria.
In common with other metropolitan areas, such as Washington,
London or Paris, the lifestyle New Yorkers enjoy depends on oil
and gas produced in other places and communities.
It is worth remembering that when sitting in a comfortable
office in a big city reading about all the problems associated
with oil and gas production.
On Saturday, the New York Times published a carefully
researched essay chronicling "The Downside of the Boom" about
how "North Dakota took on the oversight of a multi-billion
dollar oil industry with a regulatory system built on trust,
warnings and second chances".
It discusses in detail the accidents, blow outs and
spillages which have accompanied the state's oil boom, with
interviews, data analysis and illustrations.
The whole article is well worth reading but it tells only
part of the story and ultimately fails to present a balanced
picture of the costs and benefits associated with oil
production.
RURAL POVERTY
Like many other articles published in the great metropolitan
newspapers from New York, Washington and Los Angeles, it
presents a picture of a rural Arcadia despoiled by careless oil
and gas producers.
The reality is rather different. For most of the last
century, North Dakota has been a poor rural economy struggling
to make a living from farming.
Until the oil boom started around 2006, incomes in North
Dakota had been far below the national average for most of the
last 80 years.
During the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, average
personal income in North Dakota hovered at just 80-85 percent of
the national level.
By contrast, average incomes in New York were almost 50
percent higher at 120 percent of the national average, according
to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (link.reuters.com/cyh53w).
In 1995 the average per capita personal income in the United
States stood at $23,500, but was $26,700 in New York and just
$19,400 in North Dakota.
In 1995, North Dakota was ranked 42nd out of the 50 states
in income per capita. Only Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah,
Montana, Arkansas, West Virginia and Mississippi were worse off.
North Dakota's average per capita personal income in 1995
was only $2,000 per year higher than Mississippi, the poorest
state in the union.
The oil boom has changed all that. By 2013, North Dakota's
average personal income ranked it 7th in the country. Only
Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Maryland
were better off.
**********************************
GRAPHIC: North Dakota income per capita
link.reuters.com/cyh53w
GRAPHIC: North Dakota rank in the United States
link.reuters.com/tyh53w
**********************************
COST AND BENEFIT
It is worth noting that with the exception of New York's
1,000 barrels per day, none of those states produced any oil at
all in 2013, according to the Energy Information Administration,
despite consuming millions of barrels per day between them.
Oil production has played a vital role in pulling North
Dakota out of relative poverty and revitalising the state's
economy.
North Dakota's shale oil, together with similar production
in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado, has brought the
cost of driving and heating down for all American households.
It is North Dakota's oil that has reduced U.S. dependence on
overseas supplies and given policymakers the freedom to pursue a
more confident sanctions policy towards Iran.
And it is North Dakota's oil that has lessened reliance on
imports from countries with poor records on human rights and
environmental safeguards.
None of this is meant to excuse spillages, blow outs and
pollution, or suggest the industry, regulators and politicians
should not pursue constant improvements.
But it is important to keep pollution problems in
perspective. Every economic activity entails some risks. The
point is to manage them.
Hazards are not restricted to oil and gas. Few commentators
like to acknowledge the pollution associated with producing the
rare earth elements essential to much modern clean technology.
Nor are the hazards restricted to shale. Far more pollution
has been caused by conventional onshore and offshore production
over the decades.
North Dakota's track record on pollution control and safety
is considerably better than alternative sources of U.S. fuels
such as Nigeria or Venezuela.
The Times article implies North Dakota's politicians and
regulators were not up to the job and should have pursued a more
aggressive and confrontational approach with oil producers.
However, that is both unfair and unrealistic. Adopting the
sort of zero-risk, zero-tolerance approach which the Times
advocates would have ensured the shale boom never happened.
New York still has some of the highest gasoline prices in
the country. But thanks in large part to North Dakota's shale
oil, New York motorists can now fill up at around $3.30 per
gallon versus the $4.30 they were paying in the summer of 2008.
Thanks in large part to North Dakota's shale, the average
U.S. household saves more than $2,000 per year on fuel as a
result of the recent drop in oil prices.
Journalists are instinctively sceptical about the oil and
gas industry, and petroleum producers repay that with open
hostility towards the "liberal" metropolitan media.
The challenge for both sides, but especially the media, is
to reach a more balanced and nuanced understanding of energy
production, which takes account of all the benefits as well as
the price which is paid, and realises there are no risk-free
options.
(Editing by Jason Neely)