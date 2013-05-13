* Asian firms shift to more expensive chemicals to offset
deluge
* U.S. to add over 10 million tpy ethylene plants by 2016-17
* Gas-based cracking costs up to 60 pct less than naphtha
By Meeyoung Cho and Seng Li Peng
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, May 13 Petrochemical firms risk
creating a glut of high-end products in Asia as they invest
billions of dollars to move up a value chain threatened at the
bottom end by cheap U.S. ethylene.
Firms including Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp
, South Korea's Lotte Chemical Corp and
Royal Dutch Shell PLC are building large capacities of
speciality chemicals near main demand growth centres such as
China. The strategy makes sense for one firm but could be
self-defeating if adopted by the majority.
"The problem is that people have assumed that demand will
recover, so they have carried on building plants on expectations
new supply will be needed," said Paul Hodges, chairman of
consulting firm International eChem. "Instead, demand is
flatlining."
But Asian petrochemical producers, facing slower demand
growth as economies falter, are caught between a rock and a hard
place.
Cheap U.S. ethylene - a basic building block for plastics
and textiles - means Asian plants have to rethink their output
mix. Shale gas crackers in the United States can produce
ethylene at less than half the cost of the naphtha-fed crackers
typical in Asia.
But moving up the value chain is not without its own set of
challenges. Asian plants have to earn enough from the high-end
grades, currently twice as expensive as ethylene, to compensate
for selling the ethylene that makes up about a third of their
output at a loss. And the spread is likely to narrow as supply
of high-value grades rises.
Global capacity addition of paraxylene, produced from
aromatics and a key raw material in synthetic fibres, is set to
more than double to 5.98 million tonnes per year by 2015, far
exceeding demand growth of 4.2 million tpy, according to senior
Hyundai Securities analyst Baek Young-chan.
That compares with capacity addition of 2.3 million tpy in
2011 versus demand growth of 3.07 million tpy, said Baek.
"Overall, we estimate that paraxylene is currently at the
beginning of its downturn and over the next couple of years,
producers will face capacity expansion far exceeding demand
growth," said Ashish Pujari of petrochemicals consultancy IHS
Chemical.
He expects global paraxylene capacity will more than double
by 2015-16 and average operating rates fall to around 75
percent, from about 82 percent in 2013.
FLOOD OF ETHYLENE
Over the next three to four years, as many as 16 shale
gas-based plants are expected to start up in the United States,
including some built by Asia-based firms.
These new plants will produce more than 10 million tonnes a
year of ethylene, versus growth in demand of around 5-6 million
tonnes, according to Kim Kwang-jo, head of the planning
department at SK Global Chemical, a South Korean petrochemicals
producer.
However, ethane from shale gas does not yield the range of
high-end chemicals like paraxylene and butadiene that are
produced from naphtha.
"We will prepare countermeasures against shale gas by
producing high value added products," said Jay Suh, director at
the management strategy department for petrochemicals at No.3
Asian petchem producer LG Chem Ltd.
"We are now preparing to achieve cost competitiveness
equivalent to or better than that of shale gas-based products,"
Suh said in an emailed interview.
Asian petrochemical firms have started setting up crackers
in the United States and elsewhere to gain access to cheap
ethylene.
Asia's top three - Formosa Petrochemical, Lotte Chemical and
LG Chem - plan to build ethane crackers with a combined annual
capacity of 2 million tpy of ethylene by 2017 in the United
States, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The crackers turns ethane
derived from natural gas into ethylene.
Hanwha Chemical, which operates Asia's third-largest
privately-run petrochemicals maker YNCC with Daelim Corp, is in
talks with a potential partner to build an ethane cracker in the
United States.
BIG VS SMALL
Large and modern plants in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore
capable of quickly reconfiguring their product mix to produce
speciality chemicals are processing ethylene into higher-value
downstream products rather than selling it.
Shell is expanding its facility in Singapore to use the
ethylene produced in its 800,000 tpy cracker to make ingredients
for brake fluid, cosmetics, and high quality foam found in cars
and furniture.
Smaller plants look less likely to cope, and a lot of those
are in Japan, where the average size of crackers is about
480,000 tpy, Reuters data shows.
Already Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corp and
Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd have announced the closure of
plants of less than 450,000 tonnes a year.
"Be more competitive than Asian peers," said Steve Zinger,
principal analyst, chemical research at Wood Mackenzie. "Only
the least competitive Asian suppliers will struggle to survive."
(Additional reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL and Osamu
Tsukimori in TOKYO; Editing by Manash Goswami and Michael
Urquhart)