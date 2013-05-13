SINGAPORE, May 13 Following is a table of
planned Asian naphtha crackers and European/U.S. ethane
crackers.
Table 1: New naphtha/gas crackers in Asia
Location Company Capacity Estimated
('000 tonnes) Completion
============================================================
Taiwan
Kaohsiung CPC Corp 700 Q3 2013
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
India
Dahej OPaL 1100 2014
(OPaL is 26 percent owned by ONGC, 19 percent by GAIL and 5
percent by Gujarat State Petroleum Corp (GSPC).
Jamnagar Reliance 1350 2016
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
China
Guangzhou CNOOC 1000 from 2014
Guangzhou Sinopec-KPC 1000 2016
Hainan Sinopec 1000 2017
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Malaysia
Johor Petronas 1000 from 2016
Source: Trade/Reuters
=============================================================
Table 2: Upcoming expansions in Asia
Current New
Capacity
Country Company (in '000 tonnes) Year
================================================================
Singapore
Jurong Island Shell 800 1000 2014
(The cracker is designed to use a chain of feedstock including
LPG and naphtha)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Malaysia
Johor Titan under study
(two crackers: 206,000 and 407,000 tonnes per year)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Indonesia
Java Chandra Asri 600 1000 2015
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Japan
Kashima Mitsubishi Chem 490 540 H2 2013
Source: Trade/Reuters
===============================================================
Table 3: Upcoming ethane crackers in USA
Capacity
Country Company (in '000 tonnes) Year
===============================================================
USA
Lyondell Basell 730 2013/2014
BASF/Fina 100 2014
INEOS 210 2014
Westlake 115 2014
Williams 275 2014
ChevronPhilips 1500 2016
ExxonMobil 1500 2016
Formosa 800 2016
Oxychem 500 from 2016
Sasol 1400 from 2016
Shell 900 from 2016
Dow 1500 2017
*Hanwha under study
Source: International Chem
*Source: Reuters
===============================================================
Table 4: S Korean firms looking outside Asia
Capacity
Country Company (in '000 tonnes) Year
===============================================================
Uzbekistan Lotte Chem 400 2016
(Lotte Chem will hold 24.5 percent stake in the $4B project)
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Kazakhstan LG Chem 840 2016
Source: Reuters
